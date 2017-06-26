Bethenny Frankel Says She’s ‘Ride Or Die’ With ‘RHONY’: Did She Just Save The Franchise?

Bethenny Frankel is very thankful for everything that Bravo, Andy Cohen and The Real Housewives of New York has done for her. A few years ago when Bethenny was filming the first few seasons of the show, she got an idea to create a skinny girl’s cocktail. It was a margarita that had fewer calories than the one you would buy at the liquor store or bar. It was lighter and tasted great. A few years after getting her idea off the ground, she sold parts of her company to Jim Beam for a reported $100 million. Despite leaving The Real Housewives of New York for a couple of seasons, Frankel decided to return and she is one of the highest-paid wives on the show despite not being a wife.

According to a new tweet, Bethenny Frankel is now revealing that she will always return to The Real Housewives of New York as she’s a “ride or die” wife. It wasn’t always like this, as she left the show in an effort to save her marriage. She got her own spinoff show, but right after it ended, she divorced her ex-husband, Jason Hoppy. Things have only gotten worse in that regard, as he is going to court for harassing her in front of their daughter’s school.

Ok. Choosing my plot in the real housewives cemetery. #rideordierhony https://t.co/RuKB4GAN6F — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) June 25, 2017

When a fan asked Bethenny Frankel to please stay on the show, she revealed that she’s going to stick around. She shared her answer with a humorous tone, revealing that she’s going to get a plot in the Bravo cemetery, as she will be around when she dies. While this may not be true, she is probably hoping to film the show until it ends.

This beach is feeling herself. ???? pic.twitter.com/e5jvAQNQoj — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) June 24, 2017

Bethenny Frankel joins the list of other Real Housewives stars who have either stayed with the franchise or returned to film again. Vicki Gunvalson has stayed with The Real Housewives of Orange County and some would argue that she’s the reason the show has continued to film. The same can be said for NeNe Leakes, who is returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta this year.

You know how much I love "peanuts"… pic.twitter.com/kMjeFBdDoE — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) June 24, 2017

Do you think Bethenny Frankel has just saved the franchise? Did you like The Real Housewives of New York better without Frankel?

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]