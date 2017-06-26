Blake Griffin Drawing Interest From The Denver Nuggets

Blake Griffin to the Denver Nuggets? The up and coming Nuggets are rumored to be interested in recruiting Griffin to join their team. The Nuggets are looking to improve their frontcourt, along with their playoff chances. Targeting the Los Angeles Clippers’ star is a good place to start.

According to CBS Sports, the Denver Nuggets will focus their attention to Blake Griffin as soon as NBA free agency opens up. Blake Griffin reportedly opted out of his contract (courtesy of ESPN) a day after the NBA draft.

The Denver Nuggets’ interest in Griffin is understandable, given the reports of a three-way trade (courtesy of ESPN) between them, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers had failed to materialize.

The three teams were in discussions in a deal that would have sent Paul George to the Cavaliers, Kevin Love to the Nuggets, and a combination of draft picks and players to the Pacers. It is unknown why the deal fell through, but the end result is apparent — the Nuggets are without an upgrade at the power forward position.

Not being able to acquire Kevin Love puts a greater emphasis on the Denver Nuggets’ recruitment of Blake Griffin. There are still no guarantees that the Nuggets will have success at signing Griffin. They would have to comprise an excellent sales pitch. It would have to start with the young nucleus the Nuggets are building with promising center Nikola Jokic.

Breaking: Blake Griffin has opted out of his contract with Clippers, making him a free agent. (Reported by The Vertical, confirmed by ESPN) pic.twitter.com/fVMbel7e6K — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 23, 2017

A frontcourt featuring Blake Griffin, Nikola Jokic and Danilo Gallinari, provided he re-signs with the Nuggets would be formidable. Each player can shoot, pass and defend well enough to be respectable. If signing Blake Griffin does not take place, the Nuggets will turn their attention to other targets.

Atlanta Hawk’s power forward Paul Millsap was also mentioned as a player the Denver Nuggets could potentially go after. While Millsap does not come with the name recognition as Blake Griffin, he still represents an upgrade.

Landing Blake Griffin, or Paul Millsap for that matter will be an easy feat. The Boston Celtics loom as a possible destination for Griffin if he does not decide to stay with the Los Angeles Clippers. Paul Millsap is rumored to be a target of the Houston Rockets. Each team are in the position to win now.

Blake Griffin will also likely entertain an offer from the Oklahoma City Thunder. Oklahoma is Griffin’s home state. Him playing in front of familiar faces for at least 41 games has to be an intriguing prospect for him. This makes the Nuggets a longshot to sign Griffin.

If things stall, the Nuggets may go into a different direction and Blake Griffin’s teammate, Chris Paul. The future hall of fame guard may or may not take the Nuggets seriously, but he will at least listen

The best course for Denver Nuggets is to make an attempt to trade for San Antonio’s LaMarcus Aldridge. Aldridge is an easier player for the Nuggets to acquire and he is tailor made for what they are looking for in a power forward.

Blake Griffin may be the big prize for the Denver Nuggets, but acquiring LaMarcus Aldridge is a strong consolation.

