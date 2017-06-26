Brad Pitt, Elle Macpherson Reportedly Hot New Couple, Enjoy ‘Intimate’ Date With ‘Lots of Flirting’

Brad Pitt was single, but reportedly not ready to mingle, for months in the wake of his split from Angelina Jolie. More recently, however, as Pitt has returned to the spotlight, he has been rumored to be not just ready for a bachelor lifestyle but involved with everyone from his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston to his Allied co-star Marion Cotillard. In the latest round of Brad’s alleged dating game, Pitt reportedly enjoyed an “intimate” rendezvous with supermodel Elle Macpherson.

Macpherson, who allegedly is split from billionaire husband Jeffrey Soffer, was reportedly seen getting cozy with Brad on a date in Hollywood, said a source quoted by the Daily Mail.

“They definitely seemed cozy together, like a couple on an intimate date.”

The 53-year-old supermodel reportedly kept Brad entertained during their alleged date at a Los Angeles nightclub. The actor, 53, ” was laughing at everything she said and leaning in really close,” added the insider.

The insider also claimed that Elle was acting flirty with Pitt.

“She was touching his arm a lot and flicking her hair over her shoulder,” added the observer.

“There was a lot of flirting going on.”

The relationship between Pitt and Macpherson isn’t new, however, except for the allegations that it’s gone from a platonic friendship to one with overtones of romance. Brad and Elle initially met up in 1999, on the set of Friends. At the time, however, Pitt was married to Friends star Jennifer Aniston.

Both Brad and the supermodel served as guest stars on Friends. Pitt took on the role of Monica Gellar’s formerly overweight high school buddy, while Elle played a character named Janine who was dating and living with Joey Tribbiani.

The new hot couple alert rumors for Pitt and Macpherson are occurring only weeks after she allegedly broke up with Jeffrey, a property developer and billionaire at 44. Elle has two sons, Flynn, 19, and Aurelius, 14, all of whom allegedly have left the Miami mansion that they were sharing with the billionaire.

The supermodel chose London as her base before moving herself and her sons to Miami in 2014. That move, which took place a year after her wedding to Jeffrey, reportedly was accomplished in order to be closer to him.

Macpherson’s sons are the result of a previous relationship with billionaire Arpad Busson. Until the alleged recent split, Elle and her children have been living in the mansion in Indian Creek.

But while the single life is new for Macpherson, Brad reportedly has been “enjoying his bachelor lifestyle following his split from Angelina Jolie, 42,” according to the Daily Mail. During the weekend, he was seen at the UK’s Glastonbury festival.

In addition to reportedly enjoying the life of a bachelor, Pitt allegedly has been visiting regularly with the six children that he shares with Jolie.

Are Brad Pitt & Elle Macpherson dating? Details on their LA date: https://t.co/5R8WLaNxGi pic.twitter.com/ZjY7gvSkWx — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) June 26, 2017

As for the significance of Brad’s and Elle’s recent alleged rendezvous, Hollywood Life categorized it as a “legitimate date.” The publication pointed out that Pitt and the supermodel both have recently reportedly experienced “heartbreak,” with Brad going through his split from Angelina Jolie and Elle allegedly breaking up with billionaire hubby Jeffrey Soffer earlier this month.

As for where Brad and his alleged new gal pal enjoyed their reportedly intimate dinner, rumors include Hollywood hot spots such as Craig’s and The New Guy lounge. Hollywood Life speculated that the timing of the alleged hot new romance “couldn’t be any better for Brad and Elle,” because he’s been apart from Angelina Jolie for nearly a year while she is “probably looking to move on from Jeffrey.”

Pitt has been reportedly enhancing his health, looking slimmer and giving up drinking and smoking, according to Hollywood Life. Does the combination of the attractive supermodel and handsome actor have the potential to turn into the hot new celebrity couple of 2017? At least if they run out of topics on future dates, they can always fall back on discussing the good old days of Friends.

[Featured Image by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images]