Ariana Grande’s Boyfriend Mac Miller Says She ‘Reminded Him What Being Happy Feels Like’

Ariana Grande’s boyfriend Mac Miller shared the sweetest message for the “One Last Time” singer in celebration of her 24th birthday.

The rapper posted a black and white photo of himself and Grande pulling goofy faces while recently in Paris as part of the star’s “Dangerous Woman Tour” and also shared a heart-warming message for his girlfriend of around a year after what’s undoubtedly been one of the most difficult years of her life.

Miller captioned the photo, which showed him sticking out his tongue as Ariana prepared to plant a kiss on his cheek as they posed in front of the Eiffel Tower, by calling the 24-year-old an “adorable pure soul.”

“[She] has reminded me what being happy feels like. Thank you for loving me so good,” he then continued of the singer who he was first spotted with around 10 months ago, three years after Miller and Grande first met and collaborated on the song “The Way” in 2013. “I love you and can’t wait for all of the adventures.”

Mac’s sweet message was just one of thousands pouring in for the singer as the hashtag #HappyBirthdayAriana began trending on Twitter in the early hours of June 26.

The hashtag was flooded with heart-warming messages for the star just weeks after she was left devastated after her fans were attacked by a suicide bomber when leaving her concert in Manchester, England, on May 22.

Twenty-two people were killed during the attack and several more were left injured, which sparked the star to set up her huge One Love Manchester benefit concert for the victims after she called in help from her performer friends, including Mac, Coldplay, Katy Perry and Justin Bieber.

Ariana has since been announced as the official patron for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, which was set up to help those affected by the tragedy and had already raised millions in the wake of the attack.

Grande’s efforts in helping and comforting the injured and their families after the horrific bombing was touched on in the thousands of birthday messages that poured in for the singer across social media.

“Happy 24th to my idol, [absolutely] everything. One of the most kindest, selfless and loving people ever. I love [you] Ari #HappyBirthdayAriana,” Grande fan @lmfthp tweeted in celebration of the singer’s big day.

“Ariana has proven this year how brave, strong & selfless she truly is. Proud isn’t even the word. #HappyBirthdayAriana,” Twitter fan @skyhighbutera added in their birthday message for the pop superstar as she celebrates turning 24, referencing the recent tragedy that left the star bereft.

Ariana hasn’t yet commented on the flurry of birthday message she’s already received from her millions of fans across social media but appeared to suggest on Instagram that she’ll be spending the big day with her family and Mac.

Ariana posted a captionless photo on June 25, just hours before her birthday, that appeared to be taken inside her home and showed off one of her dogs lying on a rug.

The image came just days after she returned home to the U.S. after wrapping the European leg of her “Dangerous Woman Tour” in Turin, Italy, on June 17, though Grande will soon be heading to Brazil to kick off the South American leg of her world tour with a show in Rio de Janeiro on June 29.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]