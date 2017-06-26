North Korean Woman Attempting To Flee Kim Jong-un’s Dictatorship Brutally Beaten [Graphic Video]]

Disturbing footage has emerged of two North Korean citizens being brutally beaten by officials from Kim Jong-un’s dictatorship.

The footage allegedly shows a woman accused of having sexual relations with men from China and South Korea before fleeing North Korea to escape the dictatorship.

The man seen administering the beating is allegedly a North Korean State Agent and can repeatedly be heard asking the woman to confirm the allegations of sexual relations with men from China and South Korea.

In the video, the woman’s hands are tied behind her back, and she is blindfolded, unable to defend herself against the violent way in which she is being manhandled and beaten. She can be heard moaning in agony, trying to answer the questions being asked by the interrogator.

On the wall, a smear of red fluid can be seen, but it is unclear whether the fluid is blood or something else.

As reported in the Daily Mail, the footage also allegedly shows the North Korean state agent grabbing the woman by her hair and smacking her face into the wall, before kicking her multiple times and tossing her around the room.

When the woman refuses to admit guilt, the agent seems to use a rope to strangle her, but not fatally.

Later the footage, exposed by LiveLeak, reveals a different interrogation room where a man appears to be similarly bound and blindfolded. The interrogator appears to be attempting to twist the man’s legs, before ordering him to stand up.

The man is then repeatedly thrust into the wall, thrown to the ground and kicked in the torso and face.

It is alleged that the man’s crime was related to having defected from the North Korean regime to flee to China. He is also accused of tearing up an image of the late King Jung-il.

The following footage is not appropriate for sensitive or younger viewers.

The footage, recorded in 2012 but recently rediscovered, comes hot on the heels of the death of U.S. citizen, Otto Warmbier. Mr. Warmbier died shortly after having been returned to the United States by North Korean officials.

Mr. Warmbier was received in a coma after being held in a North Korean prison after he has allegedly stolen a poster of North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un.

Shortly after his return to American soil, Mr. Warmbier passed away in the presence of his family. Doctors believe Mr. Warmbier died from severe neurological injuries but were unable to determine the exact cause of the head trauma.

North Korea has denied being responsible for Otto Warmbier’s death, issuing a statement that said: “Our relevant agencies treat all criminals in accordance with domestic laws and international standards and Warmbier was not an exception.”

According to North Korean officials, America is allegedly engaged in a “smear campaign” against the North Korean regime and is thus attempting to place the blame for Mr. Warmbier’s death on Kim Jong-un’s dictatorship.

Otto Warmbier was 22-years-old at the time of his death.

[Featured Image by LiveLeak]