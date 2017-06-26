WWE Rumors: John Cena vs. Roman Reigns Happening Sooner Than Later?

John Cena and Roman Reigns are bound to face off before the former decides to be a full-time Hollywood actor. Cena has been the face of the WWE for more than a decade but the company crowned Reigns as the next one. The latest WWE rumors suggest that Cena vs. Reigns is bound to happen sooner than later.

According to Cageside Seats, there are talks backstage regarding a John Cena vs. Roman Reigns match at WrestleMania 34. It should be noted that it could be the current plan since the WWE wants to make SummerSlam as big as possible with Reigns challenging Brock Lesnar for the Universal championship. “The Big Dog” was rumored to win the Universal title at WrestleMania 34 but the declining ratings called for a change of plans.

Roman Reigns battling John Cena is a much bigger deal than facing Brock Lesnar because of the stakes involved. Lesnar is an attraction and the most legitimate WWE superstar of all time but he is not the face of the company, a mantle currently belonging to Cena. With Cena about to become a big name in Hollywood, the WWE groomed Reigns to become the next face of the company and what better way to crown him at WrestleMania 34.

Some hardcore wrestling fans are going to hate the idea of Cena vs. Reigns but the WWE really don’t care about them. The WWE does what’s best for business and the big dream match will surely result in a lot of attention and money. Cena and the WWE already dropped hints about the future match via storyline and social media.

In a recent Twitter Q&A, the 16-timeWWE World Champion was asked about Reigns’ claim that the WWE ring is his yard.

It's his yard…I'd like to prove that wrong https://t.co/38SwMejQUJ — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 25, 2017

John Cena is currently deemed as a free agent and he is expected to appear on both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live to boost ratings. Cena is set to return from his hiatus on July 4 and he could be going after Jinder Mahal’s WWE championship.

On the other hand, Roman Reigns will face Braun Strowman at Great Balls of Fire in Ambulance Match, per WWE.com. The winner of that match will possibly face the winner of the Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe match at SummerSlam for the Universal championship.

Nevertheless, it should be noted that a John Cena vs. Roman Reigns match is still a rumor at the moment. However, it will inevitably happen sooner rather than later with WrestleMania 34 as the potential date. The match might also happen at WrestleMania 35 if the WWE decides to change their plans again. The WWE tends to change their plans on a regular basis with injuries and ratings playing major roles.

[Featured Image by WWE]