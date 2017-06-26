Penn Badgley And Domino Kirke Get Married–Again! But, This Time Go All Out With Star-Studded Party!

Gossip Girl star, Penn Badgley got married to his doula/musician wife, Domino Kirke, for a surprising second time. Yet, this round, instead of marrying in a courthouse, the couple chose a more organic setting, getting married outdoors in a tent, in the midst of a beautiful natural area. And this round, the couple went all out with a celebrity-filled party afterwards!

In an Instagram photo taken by her friend, Domino wore a vintage-inspired, cream lace dress. She wore a glittery headpiece, with celestial objects, including a sliver of the moon and stars. Is it possible that she got this from her mom Lorraine’s West Village, vintage inspired shop Greminola?

The groom looked incredibly handsome. On Domino’s Instagram page, she posted a photo of Penn, looking dapper, dressed up in a dark vest, and dress pants, light dress shirt, and shiny tie. The doula posted a loving tribute to the man that she loved so much that she married him twice.

“You only get married twice, once”????????I love you @pennbadgley“

At this second wedding ceremony, there appeared to be many more guests attending, including Mariska Hargitay, her husband, actor Peter Hermann, Debra Messing, and two of the Project Runway judges, supermodel, Heidi Klum and designer, Zac Posen. Based on the social media posts, the guests appeared to be having an absolute blast, bestowing their words of sincere happiness for the young, and beautiful couple.

???? the most beautiful bride????✨congratulations Domino you deserve the moon and the stars✨ ???? A post shared by tara summers (@tarasummers) on Jun 25, 2017 at 7:53am PDT

Gathering… A post shared by Jordan Galland (@landofgal) on Jun 24, 2017 at 3:47pm PDT

According to a video post by Lola Kirke, the bride’s younger sister, in the evening, the Shirelles performed, with both Penn and Domino singing along, clearly having a fabulous time.

One of the many blessings for the blessed newlyweds… @dominokirke + @pennbadgley singing with the incomparable #shirleyreeves from #theshirelles. Video by the incomparable @corneliamurr A post shared by Lola Kirke (@lolakirke) on Jun 25, 2017 at 4:55pm PDT

Penn and Domino’s first wedding, was at a Brooklyn court house, on February 27 of this year. The couple married in front of family, and friends, including Kirke’s eight-year-old son Cassius, and her two actress sisters, Girls star, Jemima, and Mozart In The Jungle star, Lola.

After the first wedding Jemima had tweeted congratulations to the newly married couple, welcoming Penn into the family, by calling him “little bro.”

This photo gives us a peek at Domino’s short, white lace wedding dress under her beige coat, and a newly shorn Badgley, wearing a smart blue suit, and mysterious sunglasses. Cassius avoided being photographed, hiding his head behind his mom, but was later photographed with all three gorgeous Kirke sisters–his mom and two aunts. Lola posted the photo, with a warm and funny summation of the day.

“When someone gets married in a courthouse, it’s really an open invitation to everyone but the beautiful bride to explore all that fashion has to offer. Here, I try a look simply called “Pants,” as Cassius goes for “That Dude from #incubus” and Jemima experiments with “Off to Therapy!” Congratulations @dominokirke. We love you.”

At the first wedding, there was a beautiful, vegan, gluten-free “naked” cake, with kumquats, blackberries and figs adorning the rustic treat.

@laelcakes Thank you for the vegan, gluten free magic that was our wedding cake ????#laelcakes #rosewater #orangeblossom #lavender #chocolate A post shared by Domino Kirke (@dominokirke) on Feb 27, 2017 at 8:17pm PST

At the most recent wedding, it appears that guests may have enjoyed a vegan meal, based on the food on Mariska Hargitay’s plate. It appears to be raw vegetables artfully arranged on her plate.

#HappySunday #JoyfulWeekend #JoyfulWedding #Congrats to @PennBadgley and @DominoKirke. #HeresToLoveAndLife #HeresToLoveYourWholeLife. ????: @therealdebramessing A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on Jun 25, 2017 at 1:03pm PDT

Silly wet willie! Playing around with @heidiklum and @zacposen at a beautiful wedding. ????????????✨????Congratulations @DominoKirke & @PenBadgley ❤️❤️ @lorrainekny A post shared by Debra Messing (@therealdebramessing) on Jun 24, 2017 at 8:06pm PDT

While there was no real explanation as to why there was a second wedding, it didn’t diminish the fun that the guests clearly had, or the love between the couple. Every photo showed a lot of happiness, and love, everywhere.

In May, Domino Kirke released a folk-pop single called “Beyond Waves.” Penn Badgley is now set to star in the Lifetime thriller, You.

Why do you think Penn and Domino had a second wedding? Share your theory below!

[Featured Image by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images]