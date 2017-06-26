What does Tamra Judge think of Lydia McLaughlin’s return to The Real Housewives of Orange County?

During an appearance on Heather McDonald’s Podcast series, Juicy Scoop, Tamra Judge opened up about McLaughlin being cast in a full-time role after initially leaving the show after just one season with Bravo TV.

“We were all a little bit shocked when they said Lydia was coming back,” Tamra Judge admitted, according to a report by Real Mr. Housewife days ago.

According to Tamra Judge, she kept in contact with McLaughlin and found her to be a sweet girl. However, as she explained to McDonald, her longtime friend, she also wasn’t convinced that the mother of three was good for reality television. As she explained, some people fit in and some people do not.

As for the moment Tamra Judge learned that her former co-star would be reprising her role on The Real Housewives of Orange County, Judge said she was a bit shocked. She also said that she didn’t learn of the news from Bravo TV or McLaughlin herself. Instead, she found out about the casting shakeup through the grapevine.

Tamra Judge then noted that she had spent time with McLaughlin around this time last year and during a lunch date, McLaughlin admitted that she had been approached to return. Then, after allegedly meeting with the network, she did not end up rejoining The Real Housewives of Orange County for Season 11.

A post shared by Lydia McLaughlin (@oclydia) on Jun 24, 2017 at 9:42am PDT

Tamra Judge went on to reveal that while she may have had her doubts about Lydia McLaughlin’s ability to star on a reality series in the past, she has now had a change of heart. As she told McDonald, McLaughlin won’t disappoint during Season 12.

“I want to say Jesus gave her a voice and she’s using it,” Tamra Judge said.

A post shared by Lydia McLaughlin (@oclydia) on Jun 20, 2017 at 6:37pm PDT

Lydia McLaughlin first joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County during its eighth season but left Bravo TV after the conclusion of production.

To see more of Lydia McLaughlin, Tamra Judge, and their co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Beador, Meghan King Edmonds, Kelly Dodd, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into the upcoming premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County on Monday, July 10 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Tommy Garcia/Bravo]