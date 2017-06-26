‘Cake Boss’ Star Buddy Valastro Closes Bakeries As Tributes Pour In After Mother’s Death

Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro has confirmed that his family’s string of bakeries will be closed on June 27 as the Valastro family continue to mourn the death of their late mother.

The announcement was made on the official Instagram page for the Carlos Bakery franchise on June 24 and confirmed that all locations across the globe will remain closed for a whole day to pay tribute to the late star of the TLC reality show.

Confirming that every single Carlo’s Bakery – which has several locations across New Jersey, New York, Texas, Nevada, Georgia, Florida, Connecticut and even a shop in Brazil – will be closed for a 24 hour period, the message noted that the Cake Boss bakeries will then begin to start operating as normal again on June 28.

It was confirmed last week that Mary, affectionately known as Momma Mary, had passed away from her battle with ALS at age 69 after the famous family confirmed the sad news on social media.

Buddy shared a heart-warming message for his mother on Instagram on June 22, and now the rest of the Valastro family – whose lives have been documented on the past eight seasons of TLC’s reality show Cake Boss – have followed suit with messages of their own for the late reality star who revealed her ALS battle on the show.

Buddy’s wife Lisa called her mother-in-law “a strong beautiful woman” alongside a black and white photo of the trio together, while the baker’s sister Mary wrote a sincere message for her late mother on the photo sharing site, “your pain and suffering is gone your [sic] forever in our heart.”

Grace, the late Mary’s eldest daughter, also posted a message to social media following her mother’s passing alongside a photo of the two together in happier times.

“I can’t believe you are gone. You were an incredibly strong woman and taught me so much,” the Cake Boss star and oldest of Buddy’s four sisters wrote online shortly after the family confirmed that Mary had died. “I know you are in a much better place now. Give Daddy a kiss for me.”

But while Carlo’s Bakery locations across the globe will remain closed as the family continues to mourn, Grace also shared a sweet photo from her nephew’s recent graduation which appeared to take place just days after Mary’s death.

The eldest of the Valastro sisters shared a sweet smiling photo with nephew Buddy – the son of Madeline and Mauro who is also featured heavily on the TLC show – and shared with fans that he had just graduated. Buddy appeared to be surrounded by family for what was sure to be a bittersweet celebration.

The young Buddy – who is thought to be named after his Cake Boss star Uncle – also shared several photos to his own account of himself and his late grandmother.

One heart-warming throwback family photo showed himself and his cousins with Mary, while the young Cake Boss star referred to his recent graduation and told his late grandmother in the image’s caption, “I know you were right there beside me yesterday gram love and miss you so much.”

[Featured Image by John W. Ferguson/Getty Images for Cake Boss]