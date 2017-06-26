Maci Bookout may be in the midst of Ryan Edwards’ drug controversy on Teen Mom OG but off-screen, the longtime reality star is focused on her family.

After celebrating the birthdays of her two youngest children, two-year-old Jayde Carter and one-year-old Maverick Reed, weeks ago, Maci Bookout took to social media, where she shared a photo from a recent girls night with her only daughter.

“Spent this rainy night getting our nails painted,” Maci Bookout wrote in the caption of her June 24 photo on Instagram.

In the picture, Maci Bookout’s middle child was seen sitting on a salon chair as a worker painted her tiny nails blue. During the outing, Jayde was looking as cute as ever in a head-to-toe Nike outfit, which included a hat, T-shirt, shorts, and shoes.

Maci Bookout welcomed daughter Jayde in 2015 and months later, she announced her engagement to fans on Instagram. Then, in a shocking move, Bookout became pregnant and revealed she was expecting her third child just one month after getting engaged. The news was shocking at the time because the reality star had given birth to Jayde just months prior.

At the end of last month, Maci Bookout and her husband, Taylor McKinney, celebrated Jayde and Maverick’s birthdays, which are just two days apart.

Maci Bookout expressed interest in marrying Taylor McKinney for some time but he didn’t ask for her hand until early 2016. That said, the couple wasted no time walking down the aisle and did so during a ceremony in Florida in October of last year.

As for a possible fourth pregnancy, Maci Bookout confirmed to Us Weekly last year that she was not open to having more children biologically. That said, she recently told People magazine that she and McKinney have thought about adoption.

To see more of Maci Bookout, Taylor McKinney and their co-stars, including Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, Farrah Abraham, Simon Saran, Amber Portwood, and Matt Baier, tune into the Teen Mom OG Season 6B finale tonight, June 26, at 9 p.m. on MTV.

