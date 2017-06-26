Tamar Braxton Slays Live Vocals After Being Accused Of Lip-Syncing ‘My Man’ Performance [Video]

Tamar Braxton is clapping back after fans accused her of lip-syncing her performance of her emotional single “My Man” at the 2017 BET Awards.

Tamar was bombarded with accusations from viewers who claimed that she didn’t sing live during the award show, which aired simultaneously on BET and Viacom’s other major networks on June 25.

Shortly after the criticism rolled in, footage surfaced online of Braxton re-watching her performance backstage at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on a monitor where she could be heard singing along to her performance with some powerful live vocal runs.

It’s not clear if Braxton was told about the reaction from viewers accusing her of lip-syncing at the BET Awards, though the reality star could be seen telling those around her “Don’t make me laugh” before launching into her impromptu rendition of the song she wrote about her parents’ broken marriage just minutes after leaving the stage.

Fans seriously went in on Tamar on social media following her performance and alleged that she failed to sing live despite most of the other performers – including Bruno Mars and Chris Brown – not using vocal backing tracks.

“I call bluff on Tamar,” @Sexi_Happi_Chic tweeted shortly after Braxton’s performance. “She did all that delivery and voice not break or fray at all… if she didn’t lip sync then DAMNN she good #BetAwards.”

“Tamar was lip syncing so bad!” @hypebruno added, and @kamillewes wrote of the Braxton Family Values star’s BET performance, “I’m so mad at Tamar tho. She can sing but she chose to lip sync. B**** why.”

But while some disgruntled viewers alleged that the star lip-synched her way through her debut TV performance of “My Man,” Braxton’s fans were quick to defend the star against the haters and claimed that she was, in fact, singing live the entire time.

Others even joked that Tamar may have put a little extra something into her performance of the song about infidelity on the night due to her frenemy Tiny Harris being in attendance amid her divorce drama with estranged husband T.I.

Harris – who’s been in a very public spat with Braxton over the past few months – was also at the BET Awards as she reunited with her former Xscape bandmates for a special reunion performance.

The band, made up of Tiny, Tamika Scott, LaTocha Scott, and Kandi Burruss, performed three of their biggest hits, “Understanding,” “Just Kickin’ It,” and “Who Can I Run To” on the BET stage just weeks after Tiny and the singer got into a nasty war of words on Instagram.

Beyond the video of her impromptu performance backstage, Tamar has not yet officially commented on the lip-sync allegations.

She did, however, urge fans across her social media accounts to head to her official website to watch the official music video for “My Man” shortly after leaving the stage.

Do you think Tamar Braxton lip-synced her performance of “My Man” at the 2017 BET Awards?

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]