Could Farrah Abraham’s mom really be considering taking Sophia from her?

According to a new tweet from the Teen Mom OG star’s on-again, off-again boyfriend, Simon Saran, Debra Danielsen actually met with an attorney in hopes of reportedly striping her daughter of her child.

On June 25, Starcasm shared details of a recent feud between Danielsen and Saran on Twitter, in which the topic was brought up.

It all started after Danielson, without tagging Saran in her tweet, accused Farrah Abraham’s love interest of talking “s**t” to make money. As she alleged, Saran thinks it is okay to lie and hurt people. She then told a fan that she was speaking the truth and not trying to hate on her daughter’s on-and-off partner.

Although Danielson claimed she was making her allegations so that people could be health and happy, Saran clearly disagreed and quickly fired back at her after a fan tagged him in her conversation.

In his Twitter response, Simon Saran accused Debra Danielson of begging Farrah Abraham for screen time and attempting to take Sophia away from her in yet another effort for more screen time.

A short time later, Teen Mom 2 Jenelle Evans got in on the action and suggested Farrah Abraham’s mother had been talking to her own mom, Barbara Evans. As fans of the franchise likely know, Barbara has had custody of her daughter’s son since shortly after he was born.

In other Farrah Abraham news, she and Simon Saran have remained close in recent months, despite an on-screen split earlier this year on Teen Mom OG. That said, the couple is not currently involved in an exclusive relationship and soon, Abraham will star in a new dating reality show on MTV.

