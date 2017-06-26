Teen Mom OG dad Ryan Edwards is newly married and on Twitter, his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, recently reflected on how far they’ve come since the start of their relationship over one year ago.

On June 25, Mackenzie Standifer took to Twitter to share a re-tweet from an account titled the Perfect Boyfriend, which spoke about her excitement in the progress of her relationship.

The message read, “Do [you] ever just think about the first time [you] met someone and compare it to where [you] guys are now and it’s like, ‘Wow who knew this would happen?'”

Ryan Edwards hasn’t used his own Twitter account since last summer but Mackenzie Standifer has remained active on her account in recent weeks, even amid the allegations of drug use against her husband. That said, she hasn’t said much about her marriage to Ryan Edwards.

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer have come a long way since they began dating one another early last year. In fact, they’ve wasted no time with one another and after getting engaged after just months of dating, they tied the knot in May during a quickly ceremony which did not include Maci Bookout and their eight-year-old son, Bentley.

Although Maci Bookout and her husband, Taylor McKinney, invited Ryan Edwards and his now-wife to their wedding in October of last year, the couple was noticeably absent when Edwards and Standifer got married in Tennessee.

Following his quickly wedding, Ryan Edwards reportedly entered rehab to treat his alleged addiction to drugs. However, last week, Edwards was believed to have left the facility and reunited with his wife for some fun on a river near their home.

As E! News reported at the time, Edwards seemingly spent Father’s Day weekend with his wife on a boat. As for Bentley, he did not appear to be with his father and his new wife at the time.

To see more of Ryan Edwards, Mackenzie Standifer, and their co-stars, including Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, Farrah Abraham, Simon Saran, Amber Portwood, Matt Baier, Maci Bookout, and Taylor McKinney, tune into the Teen Mom OG Season 6B finale tonight, June 26, at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Ryan Edwards/Instagram]