As Kim Woo Bin Fights Cancer, Fake Instagram Account Emerges

A fake Instagram account pretending to be Kim Woo Bin has emerged amid the Korean actor’s ongoing fight with cancer. His agency has clarified that the actor does not have social media accounts.

The said Instagram account posted a photo of Kim Woo Bin with a caption “#Retreat #hollow,” which was taken as an update on how the star is currently doing, according to Allkpop.com. Fans pointed out that the photo was an old one, and Kim Woo Bin has no Instagram account. The post angered fans as their idol’s sickness is a sensitive matter. His label also clarified, “Kim Woo Bin has a Weibo account, but no Instagram account. We requested multiple times for the Instagram to be taken down, but they have not responded.”

Last month, Kim Woo Bin was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called nasopharyngeal cancer. It affects only one out of 100,000 people. While the word cancer scares people, Dr. Jung Yoo Seok of the National Cancer Center revealed that Woo Bin has a 70 percent chance of recovering from the disease, as reported by International Business Times.

In an interview with KBS 2TV’s Entertainment Weekly, Dr. Jung explained that Woo Bin will undergo a mix of radiation treatment and medication with no surgery. This is because the location of the cancer is uncommon. The chances of full recovery depend on what stage cancer has been discovered and on how healthy the patient is.

KimWooBinPH: RT Kpop_Herald: Fake social media account impersonates cancer-battling Kim Woo-bin#KimWooBinhttps://t.co/RIIn2puvro — woobin [김우빈] (@kimwoxbin) June 26, 2017

Kim Woo Bin has reportedly started with the treatment and has taken leave from work to focus on his recovery. According to IBT, reports said he initially wanted to keep his cancer a secret and to delay the treatment until after the production for his new movie, Wiretap. But when the movie director, Choi Dong Hoon, learned about his illness, he said that his health is more important and pushed back the filming for the project. Wiretap was supposed to start production in July and to be released in 2018.

His girlfriend Shin Min Ah has been spotted accompanying Kim Woo Bin to the hospital as he receives treatment. The couple is reportedly seen smiling always despite the circumstances. Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah confirmed their relationship in 2015. They started dating after working together for a Giordano campaign.

