Kevin Durant Mocks Russell Westbrook And Thunder Fans With Custom Cupcake Hat

NBA superstar Kevin Durant appeared to be soaking up his championship title and is not ashamed to flaunt it — even in the form of a cupcake.

On Saturday, the 2017 NBA Finals MVP took the time off his busy schedule and showed up to JaVale McGee’s charity softball game at Oakland-Alameda Coliseum. Upon his arrival, many were quick to notice his eye-catching headwear.

Durant attended the event rocking a tan-colored custom hat with an intricate cupcake design. The embroidered cupcake also has a championship ring on top instead of a cherry.

Many were quick to assume that the intriguing cupcake design was a subtle jab at his former teammate Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder fans. It can be recalled that Durant and Westbrook had a brief history with the term “cupcake” when they parted ways last year.

After Durant announced his decision to leave the Thunder for the Golden State Warriors, Westbrook responded to it by posting a photo of cupcakes. It remains unclear whether or not Westbrook intended to diss Durant on the said post but faithful fans of the Thunder were quick to embrace the pejorative nickname.

In fact, when Durant returned to Oklahoma City this season for a game, the Thunder fans welcomed him with cupcake signs and costumes. At one point, they were even chanting cupcake throughout Durant’s game.

Lee Jenkins even discussed the cupcake trend in his cover story about Westbrook for Sports Illustrated, adding that there was likely a hidden message in it. Jenkins revealed that Kendrick Perkins coined the term “cupcake,” referring to his teammates who were “acting a little soft.”

So far, no word yet whether Durant’s championship cupcake hat is available for purchase. The NBA superstar has yet to comment about it as well.

Kevin really put a ring instead of a cherry on top of the cupcake ???????? pic.twitter.com/1GVaFNbQet — Julie Phayer (@juliephayer) June 24, 2017

Meanwhile, Durant also made a surprise guest appearance at this year’s Hoopfest. The reigning MVP never failed to entertain his fans as he took a few younger kids from the crowd and played a quick 3-on-3 game.

The small forward also reminisced how he used to play in his neighborhood 3-on-3 tournament called “Hoop It Up.”

“It makes me smile, man. Basketball is just so precious to me and the game is just so much fun and I want everybody to experience the amount of fun I have when I play. (Hoopfest) is sparking a lot of young kids. Hopefully, we’ll see a lot of NBA players come through here.”

The Hoopfest is reportedly the largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament with more than 25,000 players. The two-day event is also expected to gather over 20,000 spectators.

This year’s Hoopfest was also chosen as Durant’s platform to launch his latest shoe design, the KD10s. The shoes were available at the event’s official store on Saturday morning and are expected to be available online starting July 1.

[Featured Image by Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Images]