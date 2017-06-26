’90 Day Fiance’ Star Anfisa Defends Marriage To Jorge, Disses Other Dating Shows?

90 Day Fiance fans know Anfisa Arkhipchenko as the materialistic Russian beauty who met California native Jorge Lopez through Facebook. Their rocky relationship was first featured on 90 Day Fiance Season 4 and the couple is now back for 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Season 2, which premiered last Sunday on TLC.

In the show’s two-hour season premiere, Anfisa and Jorge have been married for six months already and their problems have not simmered down. For starters, Anfisa is unhappy living in a small one-bedroom apartment when she thought she would have a fairytale life in America. She can’t be blamed for feeling this way, as Jorge promised her a lavish life when he asked her to marry him.

But it turns out that Jorge kept his real financial status a secret from Anfisa. When she comes home from a shopping spree, he finally confesses. Not only is he not a millionaire, he’s also in debt. Naturally, Anfisa gets angry and says he hates being married to Jorge.

Who would want to date a broke man, really?

90 Day Fiance fans have criticized the couples for blindly entering a cross-cultural relationship just for the sake of getting a green card. But in the case of Anfisa, she claims that she has always been transparent about who she is and what she wants before marrying Jorge.

In her latest Instagram post, the 20-year-old reality star spoke up against haters who are questioning her motives for coming to America. She defended her decision to marry Jorge and appear on 90 Day Fiance.

The Russian native insisted that her relationship with Jorge began way before the reality show approached them to film, unlike other dating shows which put together complete strangers for trial marriages. Is she dissing Married At First Sight?

I see a lot of people saying ’90 Days is not enough to get married…’ What they don’t understand is how the show actually works. It’s not like people apply to be on the show and then get matched in couples and that’s where the show begins.

Anfisa went on to explain that all the couples who have appeared on 90 Day Fiance have met each other in person at least once before they decided to get their K-1 visas. As for her, she and Jorge even traveled across Europe before deciding to tie the knot in the States.

And this ’90 days’ are definitely not to get to know your partner because you already know the person you’ve had long enough relationship with and decided you want to marry them. That’s why all of the couples end up married every season.

I'm very interested in your opinion about me! It's extremely important! Please leave a comment under this post

Despite Anfisa and Jorge’s turbulent story arc in the reality show, it seems that the couple is still married. Anfisa’s Instagram still has photos of the two of them posing happily together. However, there are rumors that Anfisa is also keeping a dark secret from the show’s followers. According to verified podcaster Stevie Ryan, the sexy Russian brunette used to star in adult videos and that’s how she met Jorge.

It would be interesting to see how the two of them try to fix their issues and how they deal with other explosive revelations. 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 2 also features couples from previous seasons: Danielle and Mohamed, Chantel and Pedro, Loren and Alexei, and Pao and Russ.

