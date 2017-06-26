Lara Trump Says Republicans Are The ‘Only Party Of Tolerance’

Lara Trump, the president’s daughter-in-law who’s married to Eric Trump, voiced her disgust at all the hateful comments people are making against members of the Trump family. She’s appalled at the lengths some go to in spewing venom at Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump and Barron Trump. Appearing on Fox’s Hannity Friday night, Lara downgraded her opinion of the Democratic Party, Daily Mail reports.

Lara made a bold statement by saying that Democrats “can’t claim the title” of tolerance “anymore.” The party that considers itself tolerant has lost that credibility in Lara Trump’s eyes.

“I think what we’re seeing is that the Republican Party is becoming the only party of tolerance here in the United States,” Lara said.

Lara was asked about her thoughts regarding comments made by actor Johnny Depp when he was at the Glastonbury arts festival in England. While Depp was onstage he said, “When was the last time an actor assassinated a president? It’s been awhile. And maybe it’s time.”

The comment resulted in an immediate backlash and Depp issued an apology. When he made the tasteless remark, he was referring to John Wilkes Booth, the one who killed President Abraham Lincoln at Ford’s Theater in Washington in 1865.

Lara Trump responded by saying Depp’s comments were “really sad” and went on to say “people in this country are sick and tired of this sort of thing.” She added that they don’t think it’s “cute” or “funny.” She also said Depp isn’t doing himself or his fans any favors by making such violent jokes, but this type of conduct is being “normalized.”

Prior to Depp’s debacle, another celebrity received negative attention over a controversial photo shoot. Comedienne Kathy Griffin received scathing criticism for holding a gory severed head of Donald Trump. She was fired from hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve special and gave a tearful press conference about the death threats she received.

Soon after the inauguration, Madonna announced at the Women’s March that she wanted to blow up the White House. Several other celebrities have made offensive comments about Trump as president as well.

Lara Trump could only sum it up by expressing that “it’s really really sad.” She said, “as a family member and as an American, it’s incredibly disappointing.”

When Hannity pointed out that leading members of the Democratic Party, like Nancy Pelosi and Hillary Clinton, haven’t condemned the threats, Lara replied that it’s because they “have nothing to say.” She elaborated that since they have “no platform” nor “real leader,” no message exists and they fill the void by attacking the president.

