‘Star Wars: Episode 8’ Rumor: Leak Hints Another Villain Is Royalty

It looks like Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis) will not be the only character to get the royal treatment in Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi.

Hardworking Star Wars watcher and YouTuber Mike Zeroh brought attention to a leak out of Pinewood Studios – a major filming location for Star Wars: Episode 8 in United Kingdom – that references to a sculpture for Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) that looked like a throne.

This gave him the impression that the leader of the Knights of Ren will also get a throne in Star Wars: Episode 8 much like his own master, Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis).

This suggests that Kylo Ren might reach a higher level of influence in Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi as he increases his efforts in taking down both Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill).

Snoke is rumored to be one of the wealthiest in the galaxy far, far away and he is the type who likes to show off his riches, which makes a throne for him — as shown in Star Wars: Episode 7 – The Force Awakens — a no-brainer.

On the other hand, it comes quite a surprise for someone like Kylo Ren, who has been obsessing about his grandfather, Darth Vader, who, in his time, did not have a throne.

This tells Star Wars fans that the throne could either be something that the former Solo son simply wanted for himself as a symbol of power or that Snoke wishes Kylo Ren to get comfortable in it as he builds him up as the most powerful Sith lord.

The idea of Kylo Ren having a throne in Star Wars: Episode 8 also calls back to the commentary made by The Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams for the first film (as transcribed by Mummies and Lightsabers), where he compared it to a fairytale complete with a castle, and a prince and a princess.

He likened Rey to Cinderella during the scene when she was drawn to the lightsaber at Maz Kanata’s (Lupita Nyong’o) castle and gushed about Driver looking like a prince when he took his mask off during his confrontation with her.

“When his mask comes off, you see Adam Driver, and he just looks like a sort of prince. And it makes no sense. Why would he wear a mask? That shot, by the way, was originally shot for the scene where he talks to the Vader mask when he took it off.”

With all that said, it would seem that the new Star Wars saga has the royalty theme going on, which is why Kylo Ren having a throne in Star Wars: Episode 8 fits right in.

Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi hits cinemas December 15.

[Featured Image by Disney and Lucasfilm]