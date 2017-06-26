‘Dragon Ball Super:’ Will Hit Or Frieza Job To Jiren So The U11 Fighter Can Establish His Dominance?

Dragon Ball Super would begin the Tournament of Power next week, and speculations among fans are at an all-time high. Over the past few months, it was revealed that the fighter to beat in the multiverse battle royale would be Universe 11’s Jiren, the strongest member of the Pride Troopers. Considering that the character is yet to be seen in action, however, there is a pretty good chance that DBS would have some of its veteran fighters job to the new warrior, in order to establish the latter’s dominance and overwhelming strength.

With this in mind, numerous fans in online forums such as Reddit have begun speculating about which character would likely serve as the sacrificial lamb for the Universe 11 powerhouse. Since Jiren has been built up as a fighter worthy of challenging and possibly even winning against a God of Destruction, there is a pretty good chance that whoever would be jobbing to the alien would have to be quite formidable themselves.

In this regard, fighters such as Krillin, Tien and Master Roshi would likely be safe from Jiren, since these Universe 7 fighters have already been proven to be nowhere near as strong as Goku or Vegeta. Frieza and Hit of Universe 6, on the other hand, would most likely be the perfect prey for the overpowered U11 warrior.

These guys got the most close-ups during their team intro, so I think they're probably going to win. pic.twitter.com/1d9It0iGJ7 — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) June 25, 2017

Frieza is currently one of the strongest characters in the Universe 7 team, rivaling the sheer energy and capabilities of both Goku and Vegeta. During the villain’s sparring match with the Saiyan, it was proven that Frieza has already mastered his Golden Form, making him even stronger.

Inasmuch as Frieza has gotten better, however, the villain remains unapologetically evil. This would likely not be received well by Jiren, seeing as U11’s Pride Troopers despise anything that they consider to be evil. With this in mind, there is a good chance that the evil Frieza would likely fall under the hands of Jiren, proving that the U11 fighter could easily take on the best of U7’s warriors.

The boar guy is the U6 version of Oolong. (This isn't true. This is a lie). pic.twitter.com/t3QnmzFNdK — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) June 25, 2017

Apart from Frieza, numerous fans in other forums such as Kazenshuu are speculating that Hit of Universe 6 would likely be Jiren’s prey in the Tournament of Power as well. Since being introduced in the anime, Hit has been quite overpowered, even giving Goku’s Super Saiyan Blue form a run for its money. During his last battle with Goku, Hit actually managed to legitimately kill the Saiyan, using only his basic techniques.

In a lot of ways, Hit would be the perfect character to job to Jiren. Hit, after all, stands as one of the most domineering warriors in Dragon Ball Super. Thus, having him bow to Jiren after a brief fight would show and ultimately establish the U11 warrior’s power.

It is no secret that the finale of the Tournament of Power would likely involve a fight between Goku and Jiren. This has been teased since the opening theme of the Dragon Ball Super Universe Survival Arc debuted earlier this year. The only question now is which characters the two fighters would need to pass through before meeting each other head-on.

[Featured Image by Toei Animation]