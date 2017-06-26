Kristin Cavallari Reveals Her Marriage To Jay Cutler Isn’t ‘Perfect’

Similarly to most couples, Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler, are putting a lot of effort into their marriage to make it work, according to US Weekly. The Laguna Beach alum opened up about their relationship, including how they haven’t been to therapy “in a minute.” Cavallari said communication is much easier said than done so she and her husband try to make a conscious effort.

“You can’t just get complacent and lazy. You have to still value and appreciate the other person. I think that when you don’t that’s probably when you start to get in trouble. And, I mean, we have our issues. Our relationship isn’t perfect. But we love each other and we work on it and we make a conscious choice to work on the relationship and I think that that’s what you just have to do.”

Kristin revealed that couples therapy saved their marriage. In June of 2013, the couple called off their engagement before getting married in Nashville. Now, the two are parents of two sons Camden, 4, Jaxon, 3, and daughter Saylor, who is 19-months-old.

#AboutLastNight ????celebrating this guy and an amazing 11 year NFL career A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Jun 17, 2017 at 8:00am PDT

“God, I’ll be the first to admit it — especially with three little kids! It’s hard. You have to make time for each other and try to get out of routine here and there. It’s much easier said than done. It really is difficult sometimes… We have a lot of great tools that we learned from therapy and I think that was the most beneficial part. Just learning how to communicate and walking away with some great tools, which we’ll always be able to use.”

Cavallari and Cutler, 34, recently moved to Nashville after her husband was released by the Chicago Bears. The reality star said that Cutler’s job shakeup “of course was difficult,” but the couple had always planned to move to Tennessee to raise their family. A family that is officially done growing, according to Cavallari, who said she can’t imagine having another child. Kristin assured Us Weekly that the baby fever is gone after having three babies in four years.

Kristin admitted she’s happy her husband will not have to play the bone-crushing sport for now. When Cutler was often away from home when the Chicago Bears were in season, Cavallari told Us Weekly that she sometimes missed her “alone time,” that will all change now that Cutler will be home with her and their children.

My view for today's shoot #TrueRoots #TheFam ❤️ A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Jun 1, 2017 at 11:55am PDT

“Selfishly I’m excited for him to be safe from now on. It will be nice not to see him get hit anymore and it will be nice to have him around a lot more. And I’m just excited for this new career. He’ll be doing NFL commentary so it’s a great way for him to stay involved in football without having to get hit every week,” she told Us. “I’m very excited for the future for him.”

As for her children appearing on reality television, Kristin is waiting until they are 18-years-old and make their own decision. Cavallari said there is a lot of pressure in middle school and high school, and having a camera in your face magnifies all of it. Kristin said she hopes to keep her children as “young and innocent for as long as possible.”

[Featured Image by Fred Hayes/Getty Images]