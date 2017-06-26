Olympics 2024 Gets Smarter With Intel’s Drones, AI, And VR

Intel will join hands with IOC to enhance the visual and interactive experience of Olympic Games through 2024. The chip company will focus on infusing its 5G platforms, virtual reality (VR), 3D and 360-degree content development platforms, artificial intelligence, and drones to offer an interactive experience.

Intel’s new tech deal will begin during the 2018 Winter Games inPyeongchang, South Korea, in February, where 16 events will be shown through Intel’s True VR. According to a report by CNET, this will be the first time the Winter Games will be shown in VR.

Intel’s 5G platforms will be used at the Olympic Games to demonstrate how 5G will transform communications over the next decade.

In 2018, Intel will partner on what is expected to be the first 5G showcase, setting the stage for the global deployment of 5G. Intel’s True VR will offer the first live virtual reality broadcast of the Olympic Winter Games, providing fans the opportunity for a more immersive experience from their own homes.

Intel drone light show technology will create never before seen images in the sky. Intel 360 replay technology will allow fans to experience the most memorable Olympic moments from every angle at the Olympic venues. In the future, TV viewers at home will be able to experience what it’s like to be at the Olympic Games with a front-row seat or choose from many different viewing points in the Olympic venues.

Intel will join other Olympic tech partners including Samsung, Panasonic, and Alibaba. In addition to the South Korea Games, there will be upcoming Olympics in Tokyo in 2020, Beijing in 2022, and in a city yet to be selected in 2024.

In November, Intel acquired Movidius, which will help bring artificial intelligence to video surveillance cameras. These cameras will go beyond traditional functions such as monitoring and recording by offering advanced video analysis features, such as crowd density monitoring, stereoscopic vision, facial recognition, people counting, behavior analysis and detection of illegally parked vehicles. Intel will probably use this camera too at the Olympics.

Meanwhile, on the virtual reality front, Intel’s general manager for VR and gaming, Frank Soqui, chalked out new plans for enhancing VR experiences.

