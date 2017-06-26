Tamra Judge Impressed By Kelly Dodd Showing Her ‘Softer Side’ In ‘RHOC’ Season 12

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge had nothing but kind words to say about Kelly Dodd to the surprise of fans. Even though their friendship looked like it was definitely over last season, it seemed like Judge and Dodd finally found a way to put the past behind.

In an interview with Huffington Post, Tamra Judge shared that she was surprised when Kelly Dodd signed up to return to The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12. She, however, admitted that Dodd intrigued fans, and when people love to hate you, that makes for good TV.

After all that has happened last season, Judge was a little wary about possibly rebuilding her friendship with Dodd. But she was pleasantly surprised that Dodd showed a different, softer, side to her this season. Although Dodd was still outspoken, Judge said that her co-star was able to learn from her mistakes. She added that she was really impressed with how Dodd handled herself this season.

“She must have internalized ‘I was a bit of a jerk’ and reflected. She knew what she had to work on and she is less abrasive this season. Last season she got in trouble for things that she said, but this season she really controlled her mouth. She is a great example of someone who learned from seeing her mistakes play back on TV and I was impressed by this softer side of Kelly Dodd.”

After seeing this “softer side” of Dodd, Judge said that they were able to move forward from where they were last season. She, however, hinted that some friendships end up getting strained towards the end of Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12. Given that it’s not her friendship with Shannon Beador and Meghan King Edmonds, some fans were wondering if it was Kelly Dodd and Vicki Gunvalson’s relationship she was alluding to.

Last month, Radar Online reported that Gunvalson is livid about Dodd and Judge’s newfound friendship. Insiders close to the RHOA stars said that Gunvalson felt betrayed to see Dodd making up with Judge. When Dodd agreed to return for Season 12, the Housewife wanted to start fresh and forget her feud with Judge. Although she and Judge are not the best of friends by any means, they got to a point where they both decided to let their past go.

“Of course, this has made Vicki so upset because Kelly was the one who was starting all the fights last season, and now she doesn’t want to finish them,” the source added.

Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 premieres July 10 on Bravo.

