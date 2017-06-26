Steven Carell’s New Silver Fox Look Has The Internet In A Tizzy

Steve Carell showed up on Saturday, June 24, 2017 for the world premiere of his new animated movie, Despicable Me 3, and for once, the internet didn’t care about the minions. Instead, all eyes were on Carell’s new look. Carell has been out of the spotlight for a while now as he worked on doing the voices for the new animated feature, but photographers caught him during the premiere and in London last Wednesday, taking note of his new grey hair. And just like it worked for George Clooney, it seems to have worked for Steve.

According to a fashion writer at Harper’s Bazaar, Steve now looks like a silver fox that could have stepped out of a fashion catalogue. Or as she put it, “A fitting reaction in this case might be, ‘Daaaamn.'”

GQ also took note of Steve’s new look, wholeheartedly approving of the actor’s decision to go from greying brown hair to full fledged silver. According to the female writer, there are many people, including herself, who will wonder “how Steve Carell got so damn hot overnight.”

It’s unknown whether or not the grey hair is natural or if he had it colored for an upcoming movie. Carell does have several projects coming soon that do not involve just putting time in a recording booth, so it is possible that the grey comes from a bottle. But then again, if the internet is any judge, nobody really cares. Several fans took to the social media outlet to express their appreciation for Steve Carell’s new look.

Honestly take your Goslings and your Zayns Malik and give me 2017 Steve Carell pic.twitter.com/lUWWF2A8Ue — Chloe Gilke (@GilkeAsCharged) June 21, 2017

Carell looked just as good when he showed up to the LA premiere with Kristin Wiig. Steve swapped out his leather sneakers and sweater for a blue shirt sans tie under a grey suit with the same sunglasses.

The trend to go grey before it’s time has become a fashion trend that was highlighted by the New York Times in 2016. It has been percolating in the mean streets and back alleys of fashion since the early 2010’s but now is its time to shine. According to the piece, searches on Amazon for grey hair dye have tripled in the last year, and silver hair has garnered an impressive number of searches and YouTube videos as well. After all, as the above tweets note, Zayn Malik went grey early, but he didn’t look nearly as good as Carell.

Of course, Steve Carell is more than just good looks. His new movie, Despicable Me 3, has the actor taking on double duty in the voice booth. He is not only voicing the main returning character of Gru, he is also voicing Gru’s twin brother Dru. According to the writers, Ken Daurio and Cinco Paul, they had always known that Carell would be voicing two parts in this movie. With his versatile acting chops, they knew that he could handle the work. And because of that, they were sure that the movie would be twice as funny. Carell agreed with the two.

“I thought it was hilarious. They showed me a picture of what the brother might look like, and the voice came from that. It’s so silly.”

As we mentioned previously, Carell has several other projects on the burner. His next film is Battle of the Sexes where he plays former tennis star Bobby Riggs. Riggs is famous for challenging women’s champ Billie Jean King to a match. In the end, King won the match in three straight sets, winning 6-4, 6-3, and 6-3. Emma Stone will be playing the part of King.

[Featured Image by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images]