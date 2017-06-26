Model 3 News: Leaked Images Seems To Suggest That EV Could Have 300+ Mile Range

If Tesla’s updates are any indication, it appears that the production of the Model 3 is well within schedule. This means that the highly anticipated electric vehicle would likely enter the production floor and begin deliveries in the near future. With the EV’s mass production date counting down, however, numerous Tesla fans have begun a crusade to spot and gather as much information about the vehicle as it nears its debut.

One of these fans is You You Xue, a Redditor who has managed to spot a Model 3 test unit out in the wild in San Mateo, California. What was quite interesting about Xue’s find was the fact that the Model 3’s center console seemed to indicate that the vehicle would have far more range than the initial 215 miles declared by Tesla. While Xue has been quite protective of his images, his photographs do suggest that the Model 3 unit he captured had a range that would likely be somewhere above 300 miles.

According to an Electrek report, the vehicle that the eagle-eyed Redditor spotted had a charge of around 30 percent, with the corresponding range of the vehicle on its display showing 95 miles. Interestingly, these figures do not line up with the Model 3’s speculated range of just 215 miles.

#Model3 A post shared by Tesla Model 3 (@tesla_model_3) on Jun 24, 2017 at 11:04pm PDT

To be fair, Tesla did state during the Model 3 reveal that the upcoming EV would have a minimum range of 215 miles on a single full charge. That particular range would, of course, correspond to a standard Model 3 unit with a standard battery pack. Considering that Tesla is set to release a Model 3 variant with a 70-75 kWh battery, there is a chance that these upgraded vehicles are those which could travel more than 300 miles on a single charge.

A recent Forbes report stated that Tesla has officially started the production of the Model 3’s battery packs, with company co-founder and Chief Technology Officer JB Straubel confirming that the mass production of the upcoming EV’s battery units has officially begun. With more than 400,000 pre-orders to fulfill, however, Tesla would need to really dig deep in order to meet the demand for its latest vehicle.

Over the past few weeks, Tesla has been quietly encouraging customers to purchase a used Model S instead of waiting for the release of the Model 3. Even Tesla CEO Elon Musk himself stated that clients looking to purchase a Tesla vehicle on a budget should best head over to the pre-owned Model S offerings of the company since the price range of an entry-level Model 3 and a used Model S are extremely close.

Nevertheless, the Model 3 continues to be Tesla’s most hyped vehicle to date. With a range far beyond the carmaker’s claimed 215 miles and starting at just $35,000, it is no wonder that the public’s interest in the vehicle remains high.

