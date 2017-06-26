Kim Woori Blamed For Leaking Photos Of Song Joong-ki, Song Hye-kyo

Looks like the talent agencies of Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo lied to the fans about the Hallyu couple not meeting in Bali.

New evidence has come to light, suggesting that the Hallyu stars indeed spent time together in the Indonesian resort. According to sources cited by MBC, Song Hye-kyo was staying in a private suite in a resort called Hermosa in Seminyak, located in Kuta, Bali.

According to reports, stylist Raymond Chae, a long-time friend of Song Hye-kyo, had booked the private suite through AirBnB. Kim Woori, a stylist and a personal friend of Song Hye-kyo, was also a part of the gang. According to fans on social media, he sold Song Hye-kyo’s personal photos to MBC.

On Sunday evening, fans of both Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo stalked his Instagram account, calling him a traitor for betraying Song Hye-kyo’s trust.

The agencies of Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo have not offered any statements after these recent developments. According to fans on Song Hye-kyo’s personal Instagram account, she has deleted over 60 photographs.

Fans are also furious with MBC for invading the couple’s privacy. The Korean news network is also planning run a Part 2 of SongSong couple’s vacation in Bali this week, said a report by All K-Pop.

Fans of Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo, however, want MBC to cancel the show. They have now come up with a new hashtag to show their support for actress Song Hye-kyo. The hashtag #RespectSongHyeKyo has been trending on Twitter for the past few hours.

The traitor who betrayed our KyoAhh! He's working in MBC now. Karma is coming to you that I believe so!#RESPECTSONGHYEKYO #SongSongCouple pic.twitter.com/z8NrByscKS — MabzyMabz ???? (@SongSongSyrup) June 25, 2017

Rumors of the SongSong Couple started in March last year, after the conclusion of Descendants of the Sun. The charismatic duo was even spotted in New York last year, but they denied that they were not a couple. Rumors of their wedding resurfaced after the duo won KBS’ Best Couple award in December. Moreover, the couple, on several occasions, were seen wearing matching bracelets and attire.

At this point, however, fans of both Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo are convinced that a SongSong wedding is indeed on the cards. Only time will tell if the SongSong Couple will tie the knot this year. Fans are hoping they would.

[Featured Image by Ahn Young-joon/AP Images]