Lady Gaga Talks LGBTQ Pride: It’s A Time To Shine A Light On Equality

June is about to wind down, which means Pride Month is just about over – but not before Lady Gaga has her say about the annual celebration of all things LGBTQ. The singer boasts a fan base that features a large percentage of LGBTQ folks, and in the past Lady Gaga has even claimed to be a part of the group herself.

As Advocate reports, Lady Gaga publicly declared herself bisexual during a 2009 sit-down with Barbara Walkers. However, she’s never been in a relationship with another woman – at least not publicly. However, in recent years it has appeared that Gaga was trying to distance herself from her earlier statements, calling herself an “ally” when she spoke out about the horrific Pulse night club mass shooting in 2016.

“I hope you know that myself and so many are your allies.”

Lady Gaga further added to the public confusion surrounding her LGBTQ status when she declared herself “not a gay woman” on a recent episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked.

“I’m not a gay woman, you know? And [it’s] that touchy sort of subject where ― can you stand up for people that you are not necessarily fully part of that community in a way that you can understand what you all go through?”

???? Lady Gaga talks about Gay Pride weekend and the importance of tolerance, bravery and kindness ????️‍???? #GayPride #LGBTQ pic.twitter.com/7OYMiZx6X8 — RYANLEEJOHNSON.COM (@ryanleejohnson) June 25, 2017

However she chooses to identify, though, Lady Gaga has been an outspoken and longtime supporter of LGBTQ rights throughout her meteoric rise to fame and fortune. Whether she chooses to publicly embrace her inner “B” or would rather identify as an ally, Gaga has used her platform to advocate for the LGBTQ community.

And this year’s Pride Month isn’t any different.

thank you so much! #Pride2017 — Lady Gaga (@gagamonster96) June 25, 2017

it's also time to release her music video — Follow Help (@gagastour) June 25, 2017

In fact, as Billboard reports, Lady Gaga is using her 2017 Pride platform to give a shout-out to tolerance and to declare that now is the time to “shine a light on equality.” On Friday, Gaga spoke with The Associated Press, and just in time for New York City’s Pride celebrations (including the massive annual parade) to roll out on Sunday.

“This weekend is a time for us all to reflect on the importance of tolerance and the importance of bravery and kindness, [and] the importance of us supporting one another.”

Jimmy ???? A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on May 26, 2017 at 5:54pm PDT

In her Friday statement, Lady Gaga once again stopped short of calling herself a member of the LGBTQ community. Rather she gave a shout out to the pride that many friends “and the LGBTQ community have.”

“It’s a beautiful pride that we all should be in awe of.”

[Featured Image by Amy Harris/Invision/AP Photo]