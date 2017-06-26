‘Little People, Big World’ Star Tori Roloff Flaunts Post-Baby Swimsuit Bod In A New Pic

Tori Roloff is new momma goals! The Little People, Big World star is looking her best while enjoying being a mommy to one-month-old baby Jackson. In a new Instagram post, Tori confidently flaunted her new mom bod while wearing a swimsuit–and she looks amazing!

The picture was taken at the Roloff Farms’ swimming pool. Tori took baby Jackson for a “pool day” wearing a black one-piece bathing suit. It has only been one and a half months since she has given birth (via C-section, no less!), but it looks like Tori has already shed off the extra baby weight.

Tori’s post was met with hundreds of comments from fans saying how good she looks now. One fan commented that Tori looks “phenomenal,” while another noted that motherhood “agrees with her.”

In a previous Instagram post, Tori shared side-by-side photos of her post-partum figure and said that she is embracing the changes in her body now that she’s a mother.

The woman’s body is the craziest thing. The fact that I was able to grow a human has given me so much respect for my body.

As seen on previous Little People, Big World episodes, Tori struggled during her last trimester of pregnancy when her belly grew so much that she had a hard time doing simple tasks. Zach Roloff proved to be the supportive husband that Tori needed, even helping her tie her shoes.

I was apparently boring baby J at our pool day today. ???????????????? #zandtpartyofthree A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Jun 25, 2017 at 4:37pm PDT

Tori is said to be taking a gap year from her job as a teacher and is focusing on her son’s early days. The new mom has been taking lots of photos and videos of baby Jackson and sharing them with her fans. A week after Jackson’s birth, Zach and Tori revealed that he has inherited the Roloffs’ dwarfism gene and is also a little person.

On last Tuesday’s episode, we saw Tori being horrified over C-section stories but decided to schedule one anyway. The ultrasound showed that the baby’s head was much larger than expected so the doctors advised her that a C-section delivery may be the best option.

Fans of Little People, Big World will see baby Jackson’s arrival on Tuesday’s Season 12 finale. Amy Roloff recently hinted that the special episode will be two hours long, and will center on Tori’s delivery.

Meanwhile, Little People Big World is gearing up for an all-new Season 13 come September. Lots of exciting things are currently happening in the Roloff household, starting with baby Jackson’s arrival. Jeremy and Audrey Roloff are also expecting their first baby girl by the end of August. Their sister Molly, who has not been regularly appearing on the show, will be home to get married also in August. Jacob, Matt and Amy’s youngest son, has recently returned home and is spending time with the family.

Who’s excited for a big Roloff family reunion? Don’t forget to catch Little People, Big World Season 12 finale this Tuesday, 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

[Featured Image by Tori Roloff/Instagram]