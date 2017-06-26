Twitter Fans Ask Why Beyonce Isn’t At 2017 BET Awards Two Weeks After Singer Gave Birth To Twins

Fresh off the heels of 2017 BET Awards nominee Bruno Mars being taken to task on social media over an apparent baseless issue, a Twitter user has followed suit with a questionable inquiry regarding an absent Beyonce from this year’s ceremony.

Viewer A.J. Sparks tuned into the awards show on Sunday night and took to Twitter to ask her followers why the Lemonade star, who was nominated for seven BET Awards this year including Best Female R&B/Pop Artist and Album of The Year along with her sister-in-song and blood, Solange as Just Jared writes, on why the Grammy award-winning Beyonce never once appeared or performed at the music-themed ceremony.

“Why is Beyonce never at the BET Awards,” Sparks posted to Twitter with one of the two official hashtags of the telecast, “#BETAwards,” attached to the message.

Sparks’ ask about a “missing” Beyonce at the BET Awards was mirrored by a handful of other Twitter users, as well.

“Again, why is Beyonce never at the BET Awards,” a tweet from user tytankhamun read while another from a Twitter member @DeeperThanCultu alluded to the Destiny’s Child album only choosing to appear at more mainstream award ceremonies, such as the Grammys, where Beyonce often also reigns supreme.

Beyonce never shows up to the BET Awards, but make sure she's at the Grammies???? Confused on why that is, and don't tell me nothing abt her — Devon (@DeeperThanCultu) June 26, 2017

As it just so happens, however, writers at Bustle foresaw the inquiry about Beyonce’s possible backing out of the BET Awards — which she was never scheduled to appear on, for the record — being asked by certain someones on social media and as such, put together an informative package on why everyone except Sparks, it appears, wasn’t actually “expecting” the wife of Jay-Z and mother of daughter Blue Ivy to appear on the show.

Why is Beyoncé NEVER at the BET Awards?!? #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/U0TJIOF9Dq — Aerial A.J Starks (@aerialstarks11) June 26, 2017

“Well, [we] think it can be argued that Beyonce has the best excuse in the game right now for not attending any event,” Bustle writers say of the singer’s planned BET Awards absence as, “only a few days ago on June 12, Beyonce and her husband JAY-Z reportedly welcomed their twins into the world.”

Reps for both artists did confirm to People that Beyonce gave birth to a pair of babies and not much else, although the confirmation alone would imply that the alleged new mom would be, as the internet says, “completely unbothered” about attending an an awards show at this very special time in her life.

As of this posting, Beyonce had not yet picked up any of the seven BET Awards ’17 that she had been nominated for but her sibling Solange, as US Weekly notes, started the evening out strong by officially banking the Centric Award for a stunning, emotional ballad from A Seat at The Table, the 31-year-old’s 2016 effort and the 2017 Grammy winner for Best R&B Performance, and her first Grammy-nominated and won work ever, the song “Cranes In the Sky.”

While Solange made her acceptance speech and the BET Awards rolled on, the official BET Twitter profile caught wind of Sparks’ question about the missing-in-maternity-action Beyonce and issued a lighthearted response.

Earlier in the evening, fellow BET Awards nominee Bruno Mars was taken to task on the social media site after a music fan hinted at the 24K Magic musician and special guest of Beyonce at the Super Bowl 50 Half Time Show, as an appropriator of African-American culture as the Inquisitr reported.

Also, in an extra ironic mention by way of the official BET website, Beyonce opened last year’s BET Awards with rapper Kendrick Lamar and a high-spirited rendition of the powerful “Freedom” from Lemonade, Beyonce’s most recent release, in June of 2016.

