FB Group Admins Are The Future Of Stronger Communities, Says Mark Zuckerberg

On June 22, Facebook hosted an exclusive summit for group admins. The Facebook Communities Summit, which was held in Chicago, showcased new features that group admins can make use of to help people who are a part of their communities online.

This meet-up is a part of Facebook’s new mission to bring the world closer, announced Mark Zuckerberg, the company’s founder and CEO, according to a report by WGN TV.

Currently, Facebook’s group admins are having a tough time managing members. The newfangled community features, which include Group Insights, Membership Request Filtering, Removed Member Clean-up, Scheduled Posts, and Group- to-Group Linking, will help these admins manage and run the community in an effective manner.

Group Insights will show the admins real-time metrics around growth, engagement and membership — such as the number of posts and times the community members engaged. Group-to-group linking is a new feature that the social media giant is trying out. This facility allows group admins to recommend similar or related groups to their members. “This is just the beginning of ways that we’re helping bring communities and sub-communities closer together,” said Xing Jin, VP, Engineering, Facebook.

Just a week earlier, Facebook had introduced something called, ‘Hard Questions’ to tackle terrorism-related content on social media. The company is using AI software for matching images, understanding content, removing terriorist clusters and for cross-platform collaboration.

Safer communities

In an effort to make communities safer, Facebook also launched “Disaster Maps,” which is designed to help people affected by disasters such as earthquakes, fires or floods.

Facebook has tied up with organizations such as UNICEF, Red Cross, and the World Food Programme to help those affected. The company will soon establish formal processes with these organizations for responsibly sharing the datasets with other relevant communities.

According to the company’s blog, “Disaster Maps” uses aggregated, de-identified Facebook data to help organizations address the critical gap in information they often face when responding to natural disasters.

The company, through its social media platform, will provide different types of maps, such as location density maps, movement maps, and safety heck maps, which users can activate during the time of disasters. This will comprise aggregated location information, which users have chosen to share with Facebook.

[Featured Image by Nam Y Huh/AP Images]