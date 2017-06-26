Kenya Moore, Husband Marc Daly To Have A Larger Wedding In 2018, ‘RHOA’ Star Wants Kids ASAP

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore surprised everyone when she secretly got married to businessman Marc Daly early this month at a private resort in St. Lucia. The reality star shared that because everything happened so fast, not everyone was able to make it to the intimate ceremony. Moore, however, revealed that they are planning on having another wedding next year for their family and friends.

According to People, Kenya Moore and Marc Daly first met in 2016 but only started dating in December. To the surprise of many, Moore and Daly decided to get married early this month. When asked why they decided to tie the knot so soon, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star said that they wanted something simple and not overly complicated. Although she described her husband as “extremely romantic,” Moore said that he’s not the type to do things for show.

“He didn’t want something for show. He didn’t want it to be left up to other people’s interpretation of love. He just wanted it to be what he sees it: him looking into my eyes and us being together. It was just two people in love who wanted to get married,” she explained.

Marc, you are the best man I have ever known. Thank you for loving me unconditionally. My #rideordie #bonnieandclyde thank you @pallascouture for my amazing wedding dress #fairytale A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Jun 19, 2017 at 4:15pm PDT

Looking back at her wedding day, Moore said that she would not have it any other way. Since her sign is Aquarius, Moore said that she always dreamt of having the ocean as the backdrop to her wedding. She added that hearing the waves in the background made everything even more romantic.

Having that said, Kenya Moore said that there is going to be a larger wedding in June of next year for family and friends who were not able to make it, including her father who was celebrating his birthday in Jamaica at that time. Her two Yorkies, King and Twirl also did not get to see her walk down the aisle because they weren’t able to get their papers ready in time.

“We do plan on having a large wedding for all of our friends and family next June, so we’ll have everyone there,” she said.

Kenya Moore also told People that she and Marc Daly wanted to start a family right away. Since the moment she met Daly, she knew that he was the one. The former Miss USA revealed that she would have married him in 30 days if he had asked. But they decided to wait and see if what they had for each other was real. Now that their married, Moore said that they’re not going to waste anymore time and start expanding their family.

“We both want to start a family and soon — like, right away. We both want a child,” she said.

[Featured Image by Loreen Sarkis/Getty Images]