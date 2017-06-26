American Job Seekers Now Have A New Online Search Option

Google just made it easier for Americans to find jobs. Focusing on both full-time and part-time jobs, the company has introduced a newfangled search initiative called Google for Jobs, making it convenient for American job seekers to find the right employers.

‘Google for Jobs’ will be available in English on desktop and mobile. When users search for “jobs near me,” “teaching jobs,” or similar job-seeking queries, the search engine’s new feature will display a wide array of in-depth results that will allow people to find suitable from across the web.

‘Google for Jobs’ will also display details like commute time, job skills and the hours a person is available to work. This initiate is targeted at both the job seeker and the employer.

Employers are having difficulty finding the right talent. According to the consulting firm Manpower, it’s hard to find teachers, drivers, sales representatives, technicians, and finance staff.

The search engine giant is, therefore, working with organizations like LinkedIn, Monster, WayUp, DirectEmployers, CareerBuilder, Glassdoor and Facebook. This means a job seeker can see job postings from these sites and many others from across the web as soon as they’re posted. To ensure even more jobs are listed over time, Google is also publishing open documentation for all jobs providers, from third-party platforms or direct employers, big or small, detailing how to make their job openings discoverable in this new feature.

Google has a long history of using technology to connect people with crucial information. Google’s new job search initiative will focus on helping both job seekers and employers, through deep collaboration with the job matching industry. This effort includes the Cloud Jobs API, announced last year, which provides access to Google’s machine learning capabilities to power smarter job search and recommendations within career sites, jobs boards, and other job matching sites and apps. The company is now taking the next step in the Google for Jobs initiative by putting the convenience and power of Search into the hands of job seekers.

Looking for a job? #GoogleForJobs is now LIVE and will be able to surface opportunities of all types. https://t.co/plMxd7eGZv pic.twitter.com/IGnG6AQhy1 — SearchEngineJournal® (@sejournal) June 22, 2017

To help people find their dream jobs, the company will continue to add more filters and information in the future.

[Featured Image by Eric Risberg/AP Images]