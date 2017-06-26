Trump Supporters Invade North Carolina Starbucks To Protest Mockery Of Trump T-Shirt

A group of disgruntled Trump supporters invaded a North Carolina Starbucks on Saturday as part of a “sit-in” organized in response to a customer who claimed she was mocked for wearing a Trump T-shirt at the establishment. According to Kayla Hart, the woman who claims to have been subjected to Trump apparel-related mockery at the Starbucks, the incident took place last week.

She claims that the Starbucks baristas laughed at her and and shouted “build a wall” when they gave her her beverage the last time she visited the Charlotte store, reports Fox News.

“They shouted out ‘build a wall’ and shoved a drink at me and then all the baristas in the back started cracking up laughing.”

The words “build a wall” were also reportedly printed on her receipt.

Hart says she didn’t verbally express her Trump support to the Starbucks staff. The only way they could possibly have known that she was a fan of the POTUS was by reading her shirt.

When other local Trump supporters got word of the was Hart had been treated, a group made plans to get together and descend on the Starbucks to show their support. Armed with Trump signs and with many wearing Trump shirts of their own, the group called Hart’s story “unfortunate” and even “very heartbreaking.”

Trump supporters stage 'sit-in' at #NC Starbucks after woman claims she was mocked for wearing Trump shirthttps://t.co/T7IaAFahfB pic.twitter.com/R893y58CMK — FOX8 WGHP (@myfox8) June 25, 2017

According to event participant Sean Kibane, the group wanted to rise above “any opposition.” He also advised fellow Trump-supporters not to engage with critics, but to simply “be proud to be wearing the Trump attire.”

“At all cost, we have to rise above any opposition or anybody that treats us poorly. Somebody says something, please ignore it. Don’t engage in it. Just be proud to be wearing the Trump attire, pins, stickers, hats that we have, that we live in a great country, that we have the ability to go into this establishment.”

Starbuck ia pretty much shooting itself in the foot with everyone but liberals. I expect Starbucks to lose roughly half its customers. — Barbara E Rush (@okiequakey) June 20, 2017

https://t.co/DbsszWtR4O Yeah baby!!! War over due. Feel lucky ????that Trumpees don't act like Dimms and beat your a.. and burn ????your stores ???????? — Donald Abell (@AbellDonald) June 26, 2017

So a Starbucks employee mocks a Trump supporter and your payback is to flood that Starbucks with business? lol you guys are bad at this. — Rogue CPI (@RogueCPI) June 25, 2017

For Starbucks’ part, the corporation never told Hart that she wasn’t welcome to frequent their Charlotte location, or any others. In fact, after Hart’s story of Trump apparel-related mockery went viral, Starbucks took the high road and immediately apologized for the incident.

“We failed to meet this customer’s expectations of us, and we have apologized and are working directly with her to make it right. This experience is not consistent with our standards or the welcoming and respectful experience we aim to provide every customer who visit our stores. We have spoken with our store partners about this situation and are using this as a coaching opportunity for the future.”

As Fortune reports, immediately after Kayla Hart went public with her story, she claimed that she wasn’t trying to stop anyone from going to Starbucks. Rather, the Trump supporter said that she simply wanted people to know how she claims to have been treated at the store.

During the Saturday Starbucks sit-in, the situation reportedly started out on the tense side. However, the participants weren’t just there to protest and wear Trump hats – they were also their to order coffee, something nearly every one of them did. Many even ordered their coffee under the name “Trump.”

According to Shellie Anderson, a Trump supporter who sat in at the North Carolina Starbucks, things got a lot more pleasant as more and more people ordered coffee. And the baristas on duty had no problem calling out for Trump after Trump as the beverages were completed.

Thuggish @Starbucks employees bullied and harassed customer Kayla Hart for wearing Trump t-shirt. #BoycottStarbucks https://t.co/MiwyqzVGeb pic.twitter.com/QbpOLv3bLu — CNN Is Fake News (@CelebNews1234) June 16, 2017

“I gave them the name Trump and they did. They were very gracious about it. We just wanted to reverse the little negativity. So we did it.”

Fortunately for everyone involved in Saturday’s Starbucks sit in, there was no violence reported. Nor were there any reports of Trump shirt-related mockery.

[Featured Image by Natee Meepian/Shutterstock]