Netflix brings back “The Good Cop” Tony Danza

Tony Danzy is all set to make a comeback. Danzy will star in the new one-hour Netflix Original series, The Good Cop, which is slated for 10 episodes.

According to a report by AV Club, Danza plays Tony Sr, a disgraced, ex-NYPD officer who always flouts the rules.

Tony Sr lives with his son, Tony Jr., an earnest, obsessively honest NYPD detective who is just his father’s opposite. He is a rule follower. This “odd couple” become unofficial partners as Tony Sr. offers his overly cautious son blunt, street-smart advice— from handling suspects to handling women.

Andy Breckman, the creator of Monk, will serve as showrunner and executive producer, with Randy Zisk (Bones, Monk), and Howard Klein (The Office, The Mindy Project) also serving as executive producers. Zisk will also direct the first episode. Danza too is a producer on The Good Cop.

The series is inspired by a format from Israeli production company YES, who will also serve as executive producers. The Good Cop is a Netflix original production.

Tony Danza became a household name while co-starring in the classic sitcom Taxi, which ran from 1978-1983. Danza then cemented his place in TV history with his starring role in Who’s the Boss, which ran from 1984-1992 and was a global phenomenon. The show went on to be one of the biggest successes in syndication history.

Danza recently starred in the critically acclaimed Broadway musical comedy “Honeymoon in Vegas,” for which he received rave reviews, with The New York Times calling his performance “A career high… sly genius” and drawing comparisons to Frank Sinatra. Danza also recently co-starred on the big screen in the indie hit Don Jon, in which he played Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s father and received critical acclaim. Among his past successes, Tony has starred on Broadway in the The Producers, A View from the Bridge, and opposite Kevin Spacey in The Iceman Cometh, and starred in beloved films such as Angels in the Outfield, She’s Out of Control, and Hollywood Knights.

Tony lives in New York, where he has a special real life connection to the NYPD as a member of the board of directors for the NYPD Police Athletic League and is an active champion of their Teen Acting Program.

