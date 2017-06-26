LG V30 Specs Include iPhone 8’s Key Feature, Release Date Sooner Than Expected

The Galaxy Note 8 and iPhone 7s Plus are not the only phablets anticipated this year. The LG V30, the follow-up to the successful LG V20, is also launching this year and trying its hand against the big brands. From the recent rumors, it looks like it may stand a chance again this year.

LG V30 Specs

Unlike the LG G6, the LG V30 is expected to sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, the newest and most powerful chip to date. An IP68 certification and 3,200 mAh battery are also reported by Android Authority to be included on top of a yet again high-quality audio that the brand is renowned for.

However, the most interesting specs that has recently come to light is the glass back to allow wireless charging. The iPhone 8 is also believed to have a glass back for the same purpose, which means that the LG V30 intends to also challenge the iOS handset.

It is also worth noting that the LG G6 has a glass back, hinting that LG is unifying the design across its flagships. GSMArena noted, though, that the fingerprint sensor will likely be placed at the back and not embedded at the front like what iPhone 8 plans to do.

Another big feature coming to the LG V30 is the dual-camera system. While this feature will debut for the first time in Samsung devices, LG has already been equipping its smartphones with dual cameras for years now.

LG V30 Release Date

The LG V30 is coming earlier than expected. Reports state that it might be unveiled as early as August 31 just before the IFA 2017 in Berlin kicks off. This is a good time to reveal the new phablet so as not to coincide with the iPhone 8’s unveiling. The release date should then be a few weeks afterward.

However, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is also being rumored to be revealed pre-IFA. There might be some conflict in that regard, especially if both South Korean companies were to hold an event on the same day. But Samsung may opt to unveil its new phablet earlier than LG V30 or even later than the iPhone 8 according to recent rumors.

[Featured Image by Lee Jin-man/AP Images]