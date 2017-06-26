WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange Predicts Doom For The Democratic Party Over Russia Narrative

WikiLeaks founder and editor-in-chief Julian Assange apparently thinks the Democratic Party is doomed for pushing a false narrative about Russia’s alleged meddling in the U.S. presidential election to help Donald Trump.

Is a lengthy statement released on Twitter, Assange insisted that the investigation into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Moscow is headed for a dead end, which will also be the death knell for Russia-preoccupied Democrats and the possible creation of a new party, Gateway Pundit and several other new agencies reported.

During the campaign, WikiLeaks published thousands of hacked Hillary Clinton-related and Democratic National Committee emails. In August 2016, Assange assailed what he called the “neo-McCarthyist hysteria” among the political establishment in blaming Russia for the email trove that proved embarrassing or worse to the Hillary Clinton campaign and a cohort of Democrat insiders who attempted to undermine the chances of then Clinton rival Bernie Sanders. Assange has denied that any government played a role in the DNC leaks. Assange has also seemed to imply that DNC staffer Seth Rich may have been murdered for his alleged role in the DNC leaks.

The WikiLeaks boss is still holed up in the London Ecuadorian Embassy where he took refuge in 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden over sexual assault charges that he called political retribution. Last month, Swedish prosecutors dropped the charges, but British police say they will take Assange into custody if given the chance for disregarding a warrant. According to the Telesur news agency, Ecuador will continue to grant asylum to Assange.

In his essay in which he presented six reasons why the Democratic Party is doomed, Julian Assange also takes President Trump and the Republicans to task for their shortcomings, but his main focus is on the failures of the Democrats.

‘The Democratic establishment has vortexed the party’s narrative energy into hysteria about Russia (a state with a lower GDP than South Korea). It is starkly obvious that were it not for this hysteria insurgent narratives of the type promoted by Bernie Sanders would rapidly dominate the party’s base and its relationship with the public. Without the ‘We didn’t lose–Russia won’ narrative the party’s elite and those who exist under its patronage would be purged for being electorally incompetent and ideologically passé. The collapse of the Democratic vote over the last eight years is at every level, city, state, Congressional and presidential…”

The WikiLeaks founder continued, warning the Dems that they are barking up the wrong tree.

“The Trump-Russia collusion narrative is a political dead end. Despite vast resources, enormous incentives and a year of investigation, Democratic senators who have seen the classified intelligence at the CIA such as Senator Feinstein (as recently as March) are forced to admit that there is no evidence of collusion. Without collusion, we are left with the Democratic establishment blaming the public for being repelled by the words of Hillary Clinton and the Democratic party establishment…”

The end game, Assange suggests, could be a new political party created by the Democratic base unless the party elite decides to give up their power voluntarily.

In the aftermath of Republican Karen Handel’s victory over Democrat Jon Ossoff in the GA06 special election (the fourth U.S. House special election victory for the GOP this year), some Democratic lawmakers in Congress have acknowledged that banging on about Russia obsessively is not a way to win votes, as TheHill noted.

“Democratic leaders have been beating the drum this year over the ongoing probes into the Trump administration’s potential ties to Moscow…But rank-and-file Democrats say the Russia-Trump narrative is simply a non-issue with district voters, who are much more worried about bread-and-butter economic concerns like jobs, wages and the cost of education and healthcare. In the wake of a string of special-election defeats, an increasing number of Democrats are calling for an adjustment in party messaging, one that swings the focus from Russia to the economy.”

As far as the news media coverage of the alleged links between the Trump administration and Russia, a new NBC/Wall Street Journal poll of 900 American adults indicates that 53 percent think the media has behaved irresponsibly and overdramatized the controversy (including 89 percent of Republicans, 48 percent of independents, and 16 percent of Democrats), 34 percent think that news outlets have been responsible, and 12 percent believe the media has been too restrained.

A poll from Harvard University and Harris Analytics indicates that 64 percent of voters believe that the Trump-Russia investigations are hurting the country and that 56 percent believe that Congress and the news media should move on to other issues. In addition, 73 percent maintain that Congress has lost focus on important issues by being distracted by Russia investigations.

The online survey was comprised of about 2200 registered voters, with six percent and five percent more Democrats than Republicans and independents, respectively, taken in the June 19-21 time frame. “62 percent of voters say there is currently no hard evidence to support the collusion claims…In addition, 62 percent said there exists a campaign to delegitimize the president. This includes 87 percent of Republicans, 63 percent of independents and 40 percent of Democrats.”

