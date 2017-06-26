‘Shadow Of The Tomb Raider’ Leak Points To Central American Adventure For Lara Croft

A new Lara Croft adventure from Square Enix was inevitable after the successful Rise of the Tomb Raider. Promotional artwork recently leaked on NeoGAF points to the title morphing to Shadow of the Tomb Raider, along with an all-new exotic location for the young heroine to survive.

The logos and artwork for Shadow of the Tomb Raider were spotted on the website for marketing firm Takeoff LA. They have since been pulled from the site.

This is the second confirmation of the Shadow of the Tomb Raider title. The name first appeared via Reddit months ago when a Montreal subway rider spotted someone working on their laptop with the name as part of a presentation. Sources with Kotaku confirmed this was indeed the name of the game.

Meanwhile, the artwork provides major clues that Lara Croft will be venturing to Central America. She can be seen wielding her now signature bow and arrow, along with a spear, sword, and machete in some images. Other images have her performing some first aid.

However, it is the background of these images that provide the clues. Pyramids similar to those built by the Mayans and Aztecs can be seen along with a snake statue or idol and other figures styled from the ancient culture.

The jungles of Central America would provide Lara Croft another far-flung location to visit. The 2013 Tomb Raider reboot saw her visit the mythical island of Yamatai off the coast of Japan, while Rise of the Tomb Raider took place in the Siberian wilderness.

While much is known about the game thus far, there is nothing to confirm developer Crystal Dynamics will return to lead Shadow of the Tomb Raider. The name leak came from Montreal, Canada, while Crystal Dynamics is based in California. However, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided studio Eidos Montreal is based in the same location.

It’s currently unclear if lead development of the title will be shifting to another studio or if development is being split between the two. This wouldn’t be the first time if it is the latter. The 2013 Tomb Raider reboot saw the single-player campaign developed by Crystal Dynamics, while Eidos Montreal worked on the multiplayer portion of the game.

No release window or platforms has been announced yet. It will presumably hit the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, but likely will not release until late 2018 at the earliest, based on its absence at E3 2017.

[Featured Image by Crystal Dynamics / Square Enix]