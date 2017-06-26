Harry Styles Was Not “Dumped” By Tess Ward Because They Were Never Dating

Harry Styles is reportedly heartbroken after breaking up with food blogger Tess Ward. At least that’s according to an article that appeared on Page Six

According to the article, Tess dumped Harry to get back with her ex-boyfriend. Her ex is allegedly a London businessman and she’s rumored to have spent an entire weekend with him which led many to believe that she had broken up with Harry.

“Harry and Tess haven’t seen each other for a number of weeks. They’re both constantly traveling the world,” a source told Page Six. “Tess realized she still had feelings for her ex after splitting from him to date Harry and has apologized to him for her romance with the singer.

According to Page Six, Harry and Tess started dating in May after they were first introduced by mutual friends. A source told The Sun that there was an almost instant connection between and they also connected on a deeper love over their love of food.

“As soon as Harry met Tess there was an instant spark between them,” the insider said. “They really bonded over their mutual love of quirky fashion and food – and things turned romantic quickly.”

The Sun’s insider also claimed that Harry was “besotted” with Tess and that she was “different from the girls the “Sign Of The Times” singer had dated in the past.

“This really seems different to Harry’s past relationships as Harry genuinely is besotted with Tess and doesn’t want to risk messing this one up.”

But Gossip Cop, a site that’s known for debunking celebrity rumors is telling a completely different story. They are claiming that Harry and Tess didn’t break up because they were never actually dating. They claim to have called a friend of his who confirmed that. Gossip Cop adds that while Tess and Harry did hang out together a couple of times, they weren’t dating. It was a purely platonic relationship, so Harry wouldn’t be heartbroken if Tess decides to go back to her ex-boyfriend.

Gossip Cop claims that the reason the story was seen on a number of publications is because the websites were copying each other and not publishing the truth. They also claim that these sites sensationalized the story further by adding details about Tess and Harry that weren’t true.

Which story do you believe? Do you believe that Harry Styles and Tess Ward were dating? Or was it a fake news story made up by the tabloids. Let us know what you think in the comments below.

