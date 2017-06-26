‘This Is Us’ Actress Chrissy Metz Dishes On How She Has Managed To Overcome Body Shamers

Actress Chrissy Metz has soared to stardom quickly when her hit drama This is Us took off last fall. Chrissy is loved not only for her character Kate Pearson, but also for her own unique personality. Metz is especially loved for her positive attitude when it comes to her body. When it comes to her body and accepting who she is as a plus size actress, Chrissy is on top of it, unlike her character Kate who struggles with self image.

The Wrap caught up with Chrissy and chatted with her about her newfound success and how she has managed to overcome body shamers who try to bring her down. While it was discussed that Metz is not the first plus size actress to sweep the nation, she is the first to play a character who is not the punch line. Chrissy’s portrayal of Kate has touched many people across the globe from young to old. Chrissy says she is stopped by fans of all ages from 8 to 80 years old. Metz says she has cried in bathrooms with strangers as they thanked her for bringing to light weight issues and the struggles some face.

While Chrissy is aware of things people say about her on social media, Metz says she does not take any of it to heart. Chrissy said, “Hurt people hurt people. That has nothing to do with me. It’s their projection. If you love yourself then you love other people.”

When asked if she ever gets tired of being asked questions regarding her weight, Chrissy went on to say that for her it is more about health. Metz shared it doesn’t matter her size as long as she is happy with herself. Chrissy is working on making others see there is more to a person than their size. Metz said, “If I’m healthy, great. Who I am as a soul, as a spirit and as a human being? Small, thin, tall, fat, whatever it is — that doesn’t mean anything. We are opening up discussion about weight. And people fear it so much. That’s why we create art and movies and television. Because someone somewhere needs to know that they’re not alone.”

Chrissy took to Instagram to show off her new photo shoot with The Wrap. Chrissy shared the magazine cover and captioned the photo of herself by saying, “Who needs to fit in when you’re meant to stand out!” She finished up her post mentioning that she addressed body shamers and how she was able to overcome them.

These guys! @macys #thanksgivingdayparade #thisisus #bucketlist A post shared by Chrissy Metz (@chrissymetz) on Nov 24, 2016 at 9:36pm PST

Chrissy was also questioned about what to expect on season 2 of This is Us. Metz was asked about the death of Jack and also if fans will be seeing Kate lose any weight in the upcoming season. Chrissy stayed pretty tight lipped, but Metz did say Jack’s death is pretty traumatic and he died as he lived which is beautiful. Chrissy would not divulge any information on what fans can expect to see happen with Kate.

While fans don’t have much information about what they can expect when season two of This is Us premieres September 26, one thing is certain. Chrissy Metz will stun and move fans just as she did during the first season when the world fell in love with her just as much as they did Kate Pearson.

This is Us airs Tuesday nights on NBC.

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Alliance for Women in Media]