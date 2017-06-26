WWE Officials Are Extremely High On Carmella After Huge Moment On ‘SmackDown Live’

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that WWE officials are extremely high on Carmella. After all, she was given a huge win last Sunday after she “won” the first Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Daniel Bryan has stripped her of the Money in the Bank briefcase on SmackDown Live, but her heat and stock has never been higher in WWE than it is right now, which isn’t expected to change anytime soon.

There is another Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match coming this week, but the expectation is that it will have the same result as the one last week. It’s being reported that WWE officials were really impressed with Carmella’s promo this week on SmackDown Live after winning the briefcase.

There is speculation that she will be regaining the briefcase next week and the reason for the recent angle is to get more heat on her for a much bigger push over the next several months. Carmella’s role will be a lot more important on WWE programming going forward and the WWE Universe should expect greater things from her including a big cash in sooner rather than later.

Until last week, Carmella’s momentum as a heel on SmackDown Live wasn’t anything special. The Princess of Staten Island has a decent run in NXT, got over during a good feud with Nikki Bella, and has been paired with James Ellsworth. Her role in the Women’s division wasn’t pivotal until she won the briefcase. Now, she is arguably the top female heel for the blue brand. If she continues to improve and impress WWE officials as a performer in the ring and on the mic, Carmella could become the next SmackDown Women’s Champion.

It’s also being rumored that Carmella will be joining the cast of Total Divas, so her exposure to the fans will improve over the next year and the WWE Universe will have the chance to see who Carmella is backstage in WWE. Since coming to SmackDown Live, Carmella has impressed WWE officials and now she’ll be reaping the rewards of her hard work. By the end of the summer, Carmella’s stock could be on a much higher level.

Going forward, the WWE Universe should keep an eye on Carmella. Not only because she is expected to get the Money in the Bank briefcase back this week, but her current push on SmackDown Live will make her a much bigger part of the Women’s division and her role is becoming more important. Even if she fails to cash in the briefcase, it’s not expected to slow down her push. Carmella has the spotlight right now. She needs to use it.

[Featured Image by WWE]