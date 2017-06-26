Hailey Baldwin, ‘World’s Sexiest Woman,’ Shows Off Legs In A Mini Dress At Maxim Hot 100 Party

Hailey Baldwin showed off her long legs in a white mini dress on the red carpet at the Maxim Hot 100 Party after being named the ‘World’s Sexiest Woman.’

Baldwin was the Belle of the ball

Hailey Baldwin was named Maxim magazine’s ‘World’s Sexiest Woman’ for their annual Hot 100 issue.

The Maxim Hot 100 party was packed with A-list celebrities including her cousin Ireland Baldwin, Daily Mail reported.

Ireland, who is Alec Baldwin’s daughter, wore an orange maxi dress with some lace detail and black boots.

Hailey, 20, wore a backless, white mini dress. The supermodel styled her wavy blonde hair half up, half down.

She accessorized with a pair of sparkling silver statement earrings and some sky high silver platform heels.

Baldwin posed on the red carpet for the photographers, giving people a glimpse of her back tattoo, which reads “Coeur D’Alene.”

While Coeur D’Alene is actually a city in Idaho, the tattoo is actually in reference to her sister Alaia’s middle name is Alene, and “coeur” is a French word for heart.

Hailey has over 16 tattoos, including a heart tattoo on her ankle which could also be seen on Saturday.

The model, who is close friends with Kendall and Kylie Jenner, opened up for the special annual Maxim issue about her time spent in the spotlight saying, “I was always the entertainer in my family.”

@alexandrevauthier A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Jun 25, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

Despite being named the ‘World’s Sexiest Woman,’ Baldwin claimed to be pretty low key.

“Last night, I was at my pastor’s house with his wife and kids having family dinner and playing Bananagrams and board games.”

A party full of celebrities

The annual Maxim party was held at the Palladium in Hollywood.

last night was so fun. Thank you again @maximmag for this opportunity u guys are awesome!???????? A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Jun 25, 2017 at 8:35am PDT

Other celebrities in attendance included Victoria’s Secret model, Jasmine Tookes, who was also featured in the annual Hot 100 issue.

The 26-year-old stunner wore a white silk suit with a tube top and pink heels.

Joanna Krupa, a former star of The Real Housewives of Miami, attended the party after recently splitting from her husband Romain Zago in May of this year.

???? @justineskye A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Jun 24, 2017 at 11:28pm PDT

[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Staff/Getty Images]