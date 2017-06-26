MLB Power Rankings 2017: Week 12 Movers & Shakers Include L.A. Dodgers, Boston Red Sox

As the latest baseball season rolls on, MLB power rankings for 2017 arrive each week to tell the story of which clubs are on the upswing, or which teams are falling fast. The latest Week 12 rankings show two particular teams that have been on the move lately. One of those teams has claimed the top spot from the Houston Astros based on a major winning streak. Another team has moved ahead of their storied rivals, the New York Yankees. Here’s a look at the top 10 teams in the latest MLB power rankings update for Week 12 of this 2017 MLB season.

On Sunday’s MLB slate, the Los Angeles Dodgers again looked impressive as they came back from a five-run deficit to defeat the Colorado Rockies in a rout. As the LA Times reported, the Dodgers had a five-run rally in the eighth inning and a five-out save from Kenley Jansen in today’s win. In addition to that, the league’s hottest rookie so far, Cody Bellinger, hit multiple home runs to assist in the Dodgers’ 12-6 victory. Bellinger hit two in the latest game, each of them arriving with a teammate on base. That win moved Los Angeles to a record of 51-26 for the 2017 season, keeping them atop the National League West division.

That victory also has been part of why the Los Angeles Dodgers are now sitting atop the MLB power rankings in Week 12. The team is on a 10-game winning streak, the hottest in all of baseball. Last week’s No. 1 team, the Houston Astros slide down a spot to No. 2 due to the sheer hotness of the Dodgers right now. Below are the top 10 teams with their latest record as well as last week’s spot on the listing.

Week 12 MLB Power Rankings

Los Angeles Dodgers 51-26 (No. 2) Houston Astros 52-25 (No. 1) Arizona Diamondbacks 48-28 (No. 4) Colorado Rockies 47-31 (No. 3) Washington Nationals 45-30 (No. 5) Boston Red Sox 41-34 (No. 7) New York Yankees 40-33 (No. 6) Tampa Bay Rays 40-38 (No. 8) Cleveland Indians 39-35 (No. 10) Milwaukee Brewers 41-37 (No. 9)

As seen above, the Washington Nationals and Tampa Bay Rays both held onto their spots from last week. However, a few teams shifted spots. The Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies swapped places, as did the Cleveland Indians and Milwaukee Brewers. Of those teams, Arizona is the second-hottest team in the league behind their division’s Dodgers.

The Diamondbacks have gone 8-2 over their last 10 games including a 2-1 win in 11 innings on Sunday over the Philadelphia Phillies. Daniel Descalso’s line drive in the 11th was the difference maker in this latest win by the slimmest of margins. The extra innings victory moved Arizona to 48-28 for the season and kept them within 2.5 games of the Dodgers for the NL West lead. With plenty of games left in the season, the race between the two teams could get quite interesting.

Despite the New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge putting up stellar numbers at a near triple-crown level, his team fell down to the No. 7 spot this week. Judge currently has an American League-leading 24 home runs, as well as a league-leading.332 average and 59 RBIs. New York has a 40-33 record but has gone a disappointing 2-8 over their last 10 games. However, the future of this team continues to look bright because of the star power of Judge.

Moving into the sixth spot are the Yankees’ favorite rivals, the Boston Red Sox. The Sox have lost two-straight just like New York, but are still neck-and-neck with the Yankees for the AL East lead. Boston hosts the Minnesota Twins, winners of three-straight, at Fenway Park on Monday night just after 7 p.m. Eastern Time. Meanwhile, Judge and the Yankees will visit the Chicago White Sox for a game with an 8:10 p.m. Eastern Time start, also on Monday.

Baseball fans, do you agree with the latest top 10 rankings for MLB teams? Which teams would you move in the listing?

[Featured Image by Jason Miller/Getty Images]