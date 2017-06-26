‘Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood’: How To Unlock Samurai And Red Mage Jobs

Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood has opened the floodgates to new story quests, changes to each job, and basic changes to ensure that the game is more smooth and maneuverable for its players.

Alongside such changes, Square Enix has also incorporated new jobs: Red Mage and Samurai. Both jobs are DPS (Damage dealing) types, and it can be a bit confusing to find them among the large amount of changes and additions. If you’re looking to unlock either of them, you’ll need to go no further than an Aetheryte or two after having met a couple of prerequisites.

According to IGN, unlocking the Samurai and Red Mage jobs can be done in the city-state of Ul’Dah. Of course, you’ll need to have purchased the Stormblood downloadable content. Additionally, you will need to have at least one Disciple of War or Disciple of Magic class at Level 50. With these requirements done, there will be an NPC located in the Steps of Nald. Important quests that unlock key elements are illustrated with a quest icon that holds a blue plus in the lower corner. The name of the quest for the Samurai is “The Way Of The Samurai”. Easy enough to find, the quest simply involves the player traveling to an NPC that will make them a Samurai.

As for the Red Mage, the initial quest can be found in the Steps of Thal. Once there, the quest you’re looking for will be titled “Taking The Red”. After a few steps, the class will be unlocked.

How do the classes stack up to the current game? According to MMORPG, the Samurai class is a beauty to wield. Combining high potency with self-buffs, the class hits rather hard. There’s controversy in the fact that it appears that Samurai hold no true raid utility, but the game is still fresh; the sheer damage from the Samurai class could be more than enough to validate bringing them into raids.

Red Mage screen from #FFXIV Live letter ability video. pic.twitter.com/gszEWCH6IV — Jin (/spectacles) (@Invictus75) May 22, 2017

As for the Red Mage, their utility is seemingly high. Dualcast allows players to instant cast every other spell, mixing in physical prowess to combine the best of both melee and magic worlds. It’s still too early to tell if either class will need buffs or nerfs, but fan complaints seem to be low, far and few between.

Other classes have typically remained the same, though role abilities have been changed for ease of use. If initial impressions are consistent, Red Mage and Samurai could find themselves a staple in coming meta. Of course, this is speculation. Still, Square Enix is determined to put every job on par.

How do you feel about the Red Mage and Samurai jobs in Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood? Do you believe either class is stronger than the other? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

[Featured Image By Square Enix]