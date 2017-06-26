Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houksa recently revealed that she’s dealing with a medical condition that can sometimes be serious. The MTV mother of two took to her social media account to ask fans if they had any advice for dealing with the issue, and she got a lot of feedback.

Chelsea Houska tweeted to all her Teen Mom 2 fans asking if any of them suffer from PMDD like she does, and if so what do they do to control the condition. PMDD, or premenstrual dysphoric disorder is a condition with symptoms similar to those of PMS, but much more intense. In some cases women find that their daily lives are seriously altered because of the disorder.

Symptoms of premenstrual dysphoric disorder include mild to serious mood swings, depression, intense anger, tension, anxiety, difficulty concentrating, fatigue, sleep problems, headaches, muscle pain, hot flashes, and more.

Chelsea Houska is dealing with this condition, and wanted to hear from the Twitterverse on how they control living with the disorder. The Teen Mom 2 star says she feels like “nobody ever talks about it,” and admitted she felt a bit “weird” even asking for advice on the condition.

“I feel weird even asking this cause I feel like nobody ever talks about it. But any other people with PMDD? What do you do that helps?!”

However, Chelsea‘s Twitter followers didn’t disappoint. They immediately began to tell her what they do to help them deal with their PMDD. Fans told the Teen Mom 2 star that they use things such as essential oils, birth control, Zoloft, Welbutrin, and more to help control the issue. Others said they rely on a very healthy diet and physical exercise to help them feel better.

Houska got a lot of love and support after revealing she’s dealing with the medical condition, and fans love her even more for opening up about the disorder she says she has been living with since she was in high school. Many fans praised the reality TV star for shedding some light and attention on the condition, and revealed it was nice to see someone opening up the conversation about an issue that most stay quiet about.

What are your thoughts on Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska revealing her struggle with PMDD, or premenstrual dysphoric disorder?

