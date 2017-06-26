Tyga’s Ex-Girlfriend, Demi Rose Mawby, Goes Topless On Instagram

Tyga’s ex-girlfriend, Demi Rose Mawby, the English model who made headlines by appearing with him at the Cannes Film Festival last year hasn’t left anything to the imagination by baring it all for her fans.

Demi Rose Mawby was posing topless in the picture and captioned it, “Wet Dreams”. She was wearing a necklace and nothing else.

Her fans were full of admiration, as usual. One said, “This is an awesome and Gorgeous pic.”

“Stunning Woman????,” said another.

Of course, this is not the first time Demi Rose Mawby has posted a topless picture on Instagram. The girl from a small down in Birmingham, UK, has been able to amass a huge fan following by regularly posting hot pictures on social media. And it’s paid off! Her Instagram followers that were only about 2 million doubled after she was seen with Tyga.

It’s recently been alleged that Tyga has moved on from her recent breakup with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kylie Jenner and was spotted with a new girl at the LAX airport, the Hollywood Life has reported. However, it’s not known if this mystery girl, who was seen with Tyga is his girlfriend and if Demi Rose Mawby’s topless picture has anything to do with it.

Demi Rose Mawby may be no Kardashian, but she has slowly made her name as an Instagram model. She even seems to have amassed a little fortune by endorsing the same brand of tea as the Kardashians. It’s beside the point whether Demi Rose Mawby’s short-lived relationship with Tyga was a publicity stunt; what Demi Rose has been able to do with her short time in the spotlight is amazing.

When you get that good lighting???????????? A post shared by Demi Rose (@demirosemawby) on Jun 20, 2017 at 4:20pm PDT

So, does her mother have any reservations about her daughter baring it all on Instagram?

Not at all. The Inquistr had reported that her mother thinks that if she’s got it, she should flaunt it.

Her mother went on to say that Demi Rose Mawby always wanted to be a model and her success isn’t exactly a surprise.

To travel is to live ☺️☀️ A post shared by Demi Rose (@demirosemawby) on Jun 15, 2017 at 10:40am PDT

Now that Tyga is single, do you think there is a chance he would get back with Demi Rose Mawby? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson / Getty Images]