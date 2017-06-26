Google Pixel 2: ‘Walleye’ And ‘Taimen’ Specs Fully Revealed, Smaller Device Disappoints Fans

The release date of the Google Pixel 2 is just a few months away, but the specifications of the upcoming device are slowly being revealed through rumors and a steady trickle of leaks. Recently, the most notable leaks about the upcoming Google-branded devices have surfaced, and they include some of the most pertinent specs for both Walleye and Taimen, the two flagship smartphones that the search engine giant is set to reveal later this year.

The Google Pixel 2 series was initially rumored to be released as a triad, with one device being a 5-inch device, another sporting a 5.5-inch display and the last being a 6-inch behemoth of a device. Since the successful release of the Samsung Galaxy S8, a compact smartphone with a 5.8-inch display, however, Google has been reported to have discarded its plans for a 5.5-inch Pixel 2 model, focusing instead on the smallest and the largest iterations of the upcoming flagship.

The details about the two remaining Pixel 2 devices, respectively given the codenames Walleye and Taimen, have remained unconfirmed for a while now, with Google keeping mum about the status and specs of the device. Recently, however, details about the upcoming devices have emerged in the XDA developer’s forum. Needless to say, the recent leaks provide what could only be the most accurate description of the Google Pixel 2 yet.

The XDA report stated that the data on the two Pixel 2 devices was provided by a trusted source, which has provided accurate leaks on other devices in the past. Interestingly, the latest leaks suggest the two Google Pixel 2 devices would be quite different from each other.

The Taimen unit would be sporting a 5.99-inch 1440p OLED display with far smaller bezels than the first-generation Pixel. Taimen’s display would be produced by LG, which would also manufacture the device itself. Specs-wise, Taimen would be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM, according to a TechRadar report.

The rear of the larger Pixel 2 device would also sport the same metal and glass configuration that Google debuted on the first-generation Pixel smartphones. Unlike last year’s model, however, the Pixel 2 flagships would not feature its fingerprint scanner on the glass part of the rear panel. Lastly, Taimen would also be released with a single-lens camera unit with LED flash.

Walleye, on the other hand, would be released with a 4.97-inch FHD display. Just like its larger sibling, Walleye would be equipped with a Snapdragon 835 SoC and 4GB of RAM. Unlike its larger sibling, however, the design of the smaller Pixel 2 device would be largely identical to last year’s versions.

Apart from this, Walleye is also reported to be missing a 3.5mm headphone jack, with Google opting instead to equip the device with front-facing stereo speakers. Needless to say, the lack of a headphone jack in the smaller Pixel 2 device has been met with some criticism among fans of the search engine giant.

The Google Pixel 2 is expected to be released sometime this coming October. Pricing for the two Pixel 2 smartphones remains unknown, though speculations suggest that the devices would be commanding a premium price.

