NBA Trade Rumors: Paul George To Cavs, Kevin Love To Nuggets In Major Three-Team Deal?

The NBA trade rumors continue to swirl around Paul George heading to the Cleveland Cavaliers, with a new three-team deal recently surfacing that also involved one of the Cavs’ “Big Three.” The latest trade that was apparently being discussed included the Indiana Pacers and Denver Nuggets as part of the teams involved in the deal. As with many of the previous Cavs trade rumors, NBA All-Star forward Kevin Love was also mentioned in the trade talks as heading to a new location in the Western Conference.

The latest Paul George trade news surfaced on Sunday night via ESPN, with a report from Marc Stein and Chris Haynes. Sources told ESPN that a trade was being discussed ahead of this past Thursday’s NBA Draft. The deal would have sent Indiana Pacers All-Star Paul George to Cleveland, while fellow All-Star Kevin Love would end up with the Denver Nuggets. The reason the Nuggets were involved in the negotiations is that they could offer younger players and picks to the Indiana Pacers for rebuilding once George was off the roster. In addition, Denver is looking to get an upgrade at the power forward position with Love amongst the players they are interested in.

Other players that Denver may target in the offseason include unrestricted free agents Blake Griffin of the Los Angeles Clippers and Paul Millsap of the Atlanta Hawks. Both of these All-Star forwards announced their decisions to opt out of player options in their contracts and test out free agency, which can begin as soon as early July. They were unable to acquire Kevin Love in the latest trade discussions because a deal couldn’t be worked out in enough time ahead of last week’s NBA Draft.

League sources: Cavs, Pacers and Nuggets have discussed a three-way deal that would land Paul George in Cleveland and Kevin Love in Denver — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 25, 2017

While Paul George trade rumors had been strong over the past season, they got a recent surge in credibility once it was reported that George was going to leave as a free agent after this season. The longtime Pacers star indicated that his next team of choice would be the Los Angeles Lakers. That announcement has his current team in a bit of a scramble to try to get some value for their star player rather than simply letting him walk after the 2017-18 NBA campaign is over. Other teams that have been interested in acquiring George have included the Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets, and San Antonio Spurs.

Still, the reports indicate that the Cleveland Cavaliers will not give up in their ongoing pursuit of Paul George. In addition, the New York Knicks’ Carmelo Anthony is still on the Cavs’ radar as a star player they may try to bring in to join LeBron James’ quest for another championship in Cleveland. There’s still the Los Angeles Lakers, a team that George has declared he wants to be a part of, waiting in the wings, but the Cavs are hoping they can lure PG13 to their roster and convince him to stick around for more than just a season.

[Featured Image by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images]