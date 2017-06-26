Khloe Kardashian, ‘Get Pregnant Already’, Insists Fan As Lamar Odom Speaks Out On Drug Allegations

Khloe Kardashian believes in always sharing her celebrity life with her fans. So, this time, when the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star put up a picture of herself in a see-through Good American bodysuit, her fans had a lot to say.

Khloe captioned her picture, “Just waiting on baby like….”

Khloe was holding a cup of Starbucks in her hand and looking dreamily in space.

Referencing to her relationship with NBA star Tristan Thompson, one fan advised Khloe to “get pregnant already!!!”

It’s true that Khloe Kardashian has always wanted to have children. She has often spoken about her struggle to get pregnant and how she would love to have a family. In fact, the Inquisitr had reported that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star got a lot of flak from her ex, Lamar Odom’s family when they alleged that Khloe had pretended her struggle to get pregnant.

Although it’s not known how true the claims are, Khloe Kardashian’s fans just want her to settle down with Tristan Thompson. Of course, Khloe Kardashian has already made it clear that she is trying to have babies with Tristan and is already off birth control.

While several fans were appreciative of Khloe and Tristan’s relationship, many of them blamed Khloe for the reason the Cleveland Cavaliers recently lost to Golden State Warriors.

Just waiting on baby like…. A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 22, 2017 at 1:31pm PDT

A fan said, “Reasons why they lost the championship.”

While Khloe Kardashian continues to work on her relationship with her new love, her ex, Lamar Odom is still hearing a lot about his drug-filled past.

Recently, ESPN host Stephen A Smith joked that Lamar Odom was addicted to crack when New York Knicks signed him in the year 2014, Us Weekly has reported.

However, Lamar Odom didn’t take the allegations lying down and his attorney served Smith with a letter refuting the claims he made. Lamar Odom also shared the letter on Twitter and hashtagged it “#slander.”

It’s clear that Lamar Odom does not take any drug-related humor lightly. He almost died of drug overdose in a Nevada brothel last year and since then has been struggling to get back on his feet.

Do you think Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom are over for good? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images]