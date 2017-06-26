‘Injustice 2’ DLC: Sub-Zero To Join The Roster On July 11, Director Ed Boon Confirms

It looks like Injustice 2 will be getting a taste of Mortal Kombat next month.

With the game freshly released and picking up steam in the competitive scene, Injustice 2 is shaping up to be a consistent fighting game title among casuals and pro players alike. NetherRealm Studios, the minds behind the DC brawler, have also announced steady additions to the roster that will be releasing over the next few months.

According to PlayStation Lifestyle, NRS Director Ed Boon has confirmed Sub-Zero’s addition to the game on July 11. Announced alongside Red Hood and Starfire, Sub-Zero will join the fray and make use of his Cryomancer abilities. It’s no surprise that we’re seeing Sub-Zero being added to the game, as Scorpion was introduced as a DLC character in the original Injustice.

Sub-Zero’s description in Injustice 2 details a bit of history about the warrior.

“Sub-Zero is a lethal cryomancer and leader of the reformed Lin Kuei clan. When Sub-Zero was younger, the Lin Kuei were corrupted and destroyed from within, staining their honor. Now serving as Grandmaster, Sub-Zero vows to redeem that honor, pledging to defend the realm from threats near, far, and beyond. In the intergalactic menace Brainiac, Sub-Zero sees a threat to all worlds, and perhaps his greatest opportunity for redemption yet.”

If you’re interested in seeing Sub-Zero in action, an Injustice 2 release trailer shows us some of the Lin Kuei fighter’s moveset and combo potential.

If you’re familiar with Mortal Kombat X, you can see that there doesn’t look to be many changes in Sub-Zero’s style of play. He retains his ice projectile and signature slide. Alongside this, his throw is identical to the one in MKX. Of course, there look to be a few new bells and whistles for Sub-Zero to make use of. New combo potential will make him a threat, especially given his potential to strike high or low as seen in the trailer.

Have you wondered who are the most used Top 16 characters at offline events for #Injustice2 thus far, We got you covered! #FGCstats pic.twitter.com/WB6tQt9Xod — FGC Stats (@FGCstats) June 24, 2017

Injustice 2 could see Sub-Zero in tournament play soon, though fighting game enthusiasts like Sonicfox continue to dominate with what characters are available. In a report by Kotaku, you can see Sonic making use of Joker to surprise and dismantle the competition. It’s evident that Injustice 2 is still open to discovery, leading one to wonder just how effective Sub-Zero will be once released and taken into the dojo.

If you’re into DC characters and fighting games, Injustice 2 has the potential to meet your needs and more. Ed Boon has plans to release additional characters, Starfire being next to emerge from the shadows and join the Injustice 2 roster.

[Featured Image By NetherRealm Studios]