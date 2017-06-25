Disney Chairman Bob Iger Responds To Han Solo Director Reshuffle

It has been a busy week in the world of the Star Wars franchise, as Chris Miller and Phil Lord were replaced as the directors on the still untitled Han Solo prequel film by Ron Howard.

Ever since this startling decision was announced on Tuesday night there have been various rumors about exactly why Chris Miller and Phil Lord left the film. But, in the wake of all of this uproar, Disney CEO Bob Iger is now trying to look firmly to the future. This is something that he has made clear in his first comments following the the directorial reshuffle on the blockbuster.

First of all, we have a great cast, we have a great script and we have a great director. It’s gonna be fine. I’m very excited.

TMZ were the ones that caught up with Bob Iger, catching him as he was seemingly walking to get his parked car. The head-honcho over at Disney was originally asked if he believed that the Han Solo film could in fact be salvaged after the recent chaos surrounding its directors, something that Bob Iger was instantly able to laugh off, before he added a defiant, “Of course.”

While it was always unlikely that Bob Iger would provide too much information regarding the hugely anticipated blockbuster after being cornered in a car-park, there was actually an interesting moment in the discussion that might prove revelatory.

In the aftermath of Miller and Lord’s departure from the film, and Ron Howard’s arrival, it was insisted that the Han Solo film would still be released on May 25, 2018, as planned. However, when asked that question by TMZ Bob Iger refused to be so bold.

According to reports, Ron Howard now has two weeks to get up to date with what’s been shot for Han Solo, before he then completes the three-and-a-half weeks of production that’s left. Ron Howard has got a busy couple of months head of him, because after that there will also be five more weeks of reshoots for Han Solo.

Ron Howard will then have a couple of months left to edit and assemble Han Solo, while his first starting point should probably be working out what the film is actually going to be called.

