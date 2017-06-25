Kris Jenner Upset With Kendall And Kylie Jenner For Father’s Day Spent With Caitlyn

With Father’s Day has come and gone recently, it appears that Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s mother, Kris Jenner, is not happy with the way her girls chose to spend the holiday with their other parent. Reportedly, her two daughters chose to show support for their father, who is now Caitlyn Jenner, by spending the day with her. This comes after Caitlyn’s memoir was released several months ago entitled, The Secrets of My Life. Reportedly, Kris Jenner felt the book unfairly portrayed the marriage that she and Caitlyn, formerly Bruce Jenner, shared for many years together. Now she’s seemingly allowing that irritation to get in the way of her daughter’s decisions.

Father’s Day 2017 took place just a week ago but apparently, it wasn’t all that happy when it comes to the Kardashians and Jenners. That aforementioned memoir and its portrayal of the marriage have led to why Kris and Caitlyn Jenner are currently in such a strained relationship, with the two daughters now caught in the middle of their parents’ issues. The latest report on the situation came from PerezHilton via People magazine indicating that Kris Jenner was “not thrilled” with how Kendall and Kylie spent time with Caitlyn on Father’s Day.

A source told the magazine that it’s a strained and complicated relationship that all parties involved are navigating.

“It’s a very complicated situation for the girls. Kendall and Kylie just won’t speak with Kris about it. Caitlyn is their dad, but they also don’t want Kris to be upset so they just won’t talk about it.”

While Kylie and Kendall Jenner seem to be able to handle the way things have become between Kris and Caitlyn, an interesting answer was given by Kim Kardashian West about this whole situation. Kim told People‘s Andy Cohen last month that she felt there was a “zero” percent chance her mother would ever talk with Caitlyn again. She soon changed that answer to give a “two percent” chance of the parents returning getting back on speaking terms again.

Kris became married to the former Bruce Jenner back in 1991 and the two shared a marriage up until about 2013 when they separated. A divorce was filed by Kris for “irreconcilable differences” but it wasn’t finalized until early 2015. This past April saw Caitlyn release her memoir, The Secrets of My Life, that now has Kris so steamed at her. However, one has to think Kris shouldn’t allow her personal issues with Caitlyn to get in the way of her two daughters appreciating both of their parents as best they can.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]